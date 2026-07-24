The German Consulate has outlined the full list of documents and steps required to apply for a student visa in 2026

Applicants must bring both original and copy versions of all documents to their appointment, as advance submissions are not accepted

Any visa application submitted with forged or false documents faces automatic rejection and a Schengen-wide entry ban

The German Consulate has published detailed guidance on how to apply for a German student visa in 2026, covering document requirements, appointment booking, and the consequences of submitting false information.

The process begins on the Consular Services Portal of the Federal Foreign Office, where applicants fill out and submit their forms online along with their supporting documents.

German Consulate publishes student visa guidance covering documents, appointments, and strict rules on forged applications. Photo credit: Omer Messinger/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The consulate checks submissions for completeness and confirms whether everything has been received correctly before sending applicants a link to book an appointment at the visa section.

At that appointment, consulate officials verify the applicant's identity and original documents, conduct a short interview, collect biometric data including fingerprints and a photograph, and collect the visa fee.

Applicants who previously registered and already hold a registration number do not need to create a new account on the Foreign Portal. The consulate schedules appointments strictly in the order applicants appear on the waiting list, which remains valid.

Once all waiting-list applicants have been attended to, those who registered through the Foreign Portal will receive appointment invitations. The German Consulate also works with service provider VFS for study visa applications, and VFS contacts applicants based on their position in the queue.

There are two application categories. Applicants who hold a letter of admission for PhD studies, who completed a first-class bachelor's degree within the last two years and have been accepted into a master's programme, who are already pursuing a PhD in Germany, or who hold a scholarship funded by German public or European funds must apply under "Study – Specific Qualifications." All others must apply under "Study Regular."

Documents you must bring

The consulate requires all documents to be submitted in both original and copy form at the in-person appointment. Documents cannot be sent in advance and will not be considered if submitted separately. Copies must be in DIN A4 format and printed in black and white; colour copies are not accepted.

Applicants must sort their documents according to the consulate's official checklist. Applications that are incomplete or not properly arranged will be turned away. The consulate also reserves the right to ask for additional documents beyond what is listed.

Visa appointment includes identity verification, biometric data collection, and payment of the visa fee. Photo credit: Elisa Schu/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Warning on forged documents

The consulate has issued a clear warning about falsified applications. Any visa application that includes forged documents or contains false information will be rejected immediately and automatically.

The applicant's details will then be entered into a warning database, which will affect all future visa applications, and the individual will receive a Schengen-wide entry ban, restricting travel across all Schengen member countries.

4 types of visas in Germany

Legit.ng earlier reported that Germany, just like several other countries around the world, offers different types of visas that allow foreigners to travel to Germany to study, work, carry out research, live, or engage in other approved activities.

On the official website of the German government, the different German visa types are explained in detail, including their purposes, eligibility requirements, and financial conditions.

Source: Legit.ng