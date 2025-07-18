A Business Studies degree in Nigeria opens doors to diverse career paths across various sectors. Popular career options include accountant, marketing executive, HR officer, and management consultant, with average salaries ranging from ₦200,000 to ₦1 million monthly, depending on the role and experience.

Key takeaways

Business careers are jobs you can get after completing a business degree.

Business studies graduates can work in fields such as finance, marketing, human resources and management.

Salaries vary depending on the job role, experience level, and location .

. Lagos and Abuja usually offer higher pay for business-related jobs.

Jobs like project manager and business analyst are in high demand.

Career opportunities in business studies

Business Studies is one of the most popular degree programs offered at universities and colleges worldwide. The salary figures are based on data from PayScale, MySalaryScale, and Glassdoor at the time of writing. Below are some popular career opportunities in business in Nigeria, and their average salaries.

1. Financial analyst

A financial analyst is one of the most popular career options in business studies. They help companies make smart financial decisions by analysing data to identify patterns and risks, building models to plan future spending, and offering advice on investments and business deals.

They also watch the economy and write reports to guide managers and investors. In Nigeria, financial analysts often work in banks, investment firms, consulting firms, startups and fintechs and big companies, earning between ₦200,000 to ₦1 million per month, depending on experience, location, and qualifications.

2. Data analyst

A data analyst, also called a data scientist, collects, processes, and interprets data to help organisations make informed decisions. They clean and organise data, look for patterns using simple tools, and create easy-to-read reports or charts.

Data analysts are in high demand across sectors, such as finance, healthcare, education and retail. According to Glassdoor, the monthly salary of a data analyst in Nigeria typically ranges from ₦158,000 to ₦388,000.

3. Human resource manager

HR is among the best career opportunities in business administration. An HR Manager takes care of the people who work in a company. They hire new staff, manage salaries and benefits, solve staff problems, and organise training to help workers grow.

Human Resource Managers typically earn between ₦200,000 and ₦700,000 per month, with an average salary of around ₦500,000 monthly in major cities like Lagos.

4. Marketing manager

Marketing Managers are responsible for promoting a company’s products or services and maintaining customer engagement. They plan marketing strategies, run campaigns online and offline, study what customers want, and make sure the brand message is clear.

Marketing Managers are needed in almost every industry in Nigeria, including retail, tech banking, real estate, education, and NGOs. Monthly salaries for Marketing Managers in Nigeria range from ₦100,000 and ₦450,000 with senior roles or those in Lagos reaching up to ₦800,000 or more.

5. Accountant

Accounting is one of the most recognised career opportunities in business studies. Accountants manage and analyse financial records to ensure accuracy, compliance, and strategic insight. They record financial transactions, prepare reports and manage budgets and tax filings.

Accountants are mostly needed in sectors such as manufacturing, tech, government, banking and finance. Accountants in Nigeria usually earn between ₦70,000 and ₦220,000 per month.

6. Operations manager/Business administration manager

Operations managers oversee the day-to-day workings of a company to ensure productivity, quality, and profitability. Their key responsibilities include managing workflows and processes across departments and optimising resource allocation and supply chains.

Based on recent salary data, operations managers earn between ₦220,000 and ₦580,00 per month, with top earners making close to ₦900k, especially in Lagos or the oil and gas, banking, and telecom industries.

7. Investment banker

Investment bankers help companies, governments, and institutions raise capital and make strategic financial decisions. They are mostly in demand in investment banks, commercial banks, firms and agencies.

Investment banking is one of the highest-paying careers in Nigeria. As of 2025, an experienced banker may earn between ₦500,00 and ₦900,000+ per month.

8. Project manager

Project management is also one of the demanding career opportunities in business studies in Nigeria. A project manager is responsible for planning and executing projects, ensuring they are completed on time and within budget.

They generally earn between ₦100,000 and ₦500,000 per month, depending on their experience, bonuses, allowances and company size.

9. Management consultant

Management consulting is among the thriving career opportunities in Nigeria due to digital transformation across industries. The primary role of management consultants is to help organisations improve performance, solve complex problems, and implement strategic changes.

According to various sources, their monthly base salaries range from ₦180,000 to ₦400,000, rising with experience and firm profile.

10. Business analyst

Business analysts are in demand across sectors since they help bridge the gap between business needs and technology solutions. They gather and analyse data, document business processes and evaluate business performance.

In Nigeria, business analysts earn a monthly basic salary of ₦150,000 to ₦680,000 per month. Additionally, they get extras such as allowances and bonuses from the companies.

11. Financial advisor

Financial advisors help clients make informed decisions about their finances. They create personalised financial plans for savings, investments, insurance, and retirement and analyse clients’ financial goals and risk tolerance.

Financial advisors are known as one of the highest-earning positions in Nigeria. Entry-level professionals in Nigeria earn between ₦85,000 and ₦150,000 per month, while mid-level workers make around ₦150,000 to ₦300,000 monthly. Senior-level professionals can earn from ₦300,000 to over ₦1.5 million each month.

12. Sales manager

Sales manager is also one of the popular career opportunities in business studies. They lead a team of sales professionals to meet revenue targets. Their roles include analysing market trends and customer needs, managing key client relationships and preparing sales reports and forecasts.

Sales managers in Nigeria earn a median total pay of about ₦303,333 per month, with base salaries ranging from ₦150,000 to ₦405,000 and total monthly pay between ₦13,400 and ₦71,600.

13. Supply chain manager

The supply chain manager plays a key role in Nigeria’s growing manufacturing, retail, and transport sectors. They oversee the entire flow of goods, from procurement to delivery. Their main roles include managing supplier relationships and negotiating contracts, and ensuring the timely delivery of products and services.

According to PayScale, MySalaryScale, and Glassdoor, supply chain managers in Nigeria earn an average monthly salary of between ₦227,000 and ₦642,000. Entry-level professionals earn between ₦200,000 and ₦300,000 monthly, while senior-level professionals earn between ₦600,000 and ₦800,000 or more.

14. Business studies teacher

A business studies teacher plays an important role in shaping students' understanding of commerce, entrepreneurship, and economic principles, especially at the secondary school level.

The average monthly salary for a business studies teacher in Nigeria ranges between ₦65,000 and ₦250,000, depending on the school type, location, and qualifications. For example, LEAM Consulting listed a business studies teacher role in Lagos, offering a salary of ₦80,000 to ₦100,000 per month.

15. Business development manager

A business development manager is responsible for helping a company grow by finding new business opportunities, building relationships with clients or partners, and increasing sales. They create strategies to enter new markets, improve customer reach, and drive revenue growth.

A business development manager in Nigeria earns a total monthly salary of between ₦166,000 and ₦648,000, depending on the company, experience, and performance.

Where can I work if I study business education in Nigeria?

If you study business education in Nigeria, you can work in fields like education, banking, administration, accounting, and marketing.

Which career is best for business studies?

The best career for business studies depends on your interests, but popular options include accounting, marketing, business management, and human resources.

What jobs do most people with a business studies degree get?

Most people with a business studies degree get jobs in areas such as accounting, marketing, banking, human resources, sales, and management.

Business Studies offers many exciting and rewarding opportunities in Nigeria, such as marketing, finance, and management. These careers come with different salary levels based on the role and experience. It is a good course for those who want stable and rewarding jobs.

