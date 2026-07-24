Nigeria's first elected female NBA president has pledged to resign if credible evidence proves her election was manipulated

She responded to allegations surrounding the NBA presidential poll while addressing claims about outside influence

The new NBA president also spoke on concerns over her family connection to President Tinubu's administration

Nigeria's first elected female President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN), has said she would step down if credible evidence emerged showing that her election was manipulated.

Badejo-Okusanya made the declaration on Thursday, July 24, during an interview on TVC News' Beyond The Headlines, hosted by journalist Nifemi Oguntoye. The programme aired as debate continued over the transparency and credibility of the NBA's presidential poll.

Rigging allegations and the outgoing president

The senior advocate pushed back firmly against claims that her victory was engineered. Asked about claims that outgoing NBA President Afam Osigwe influenced her victory, Badejo-Okusanya rejected the allegation.

NBA President addresses election controversy with a strong public commitment.

Source: Twitter

She told the programme that if investigations ever established that her win was the product of manipulation, she would not cling to the office.

“I told my co-contestants in public that if there was any indication or allegation that the process that brought me to power was flawed, I wouldn’t even discuss it with anyone before I resigned. That still remains my goal,” she said.

Badejo-Okusanya also revealed that she contacted her opponents directly after the results were announced, describing the outreach as a gesture aimed at unity within the association.

Family ties to Tinubu's cabinet addressed

One of the more pointed questions in the interview concerned her sister, who serves in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet. Critics have raised concerns that the family connection could soften the NBA's traditional posture as a watchdog on government conduct.

Badejo-Okusanya addressed the concern directly, saying her leadership of the NBA would not be shaped by personal relationships in government. She distinguished her family ties and her professional responsibilities as head of the country's foremost legal professional body.

The NBA poll has drawn scrutiny from lawyers and commentators who questioned how it was conducted.

Watch the full interview below:

NBA president-elect thanks supporters after victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya thanked members of the Nigerian Bar Association after emerging president-elect in the 2026 national officers’ election.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria described her victory as one for everyone who believes in a stronger Bar and pledged to serve members with integrity, humility and accountability.

Source: Legit.ng