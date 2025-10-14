The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has named Professor Uduma Oji Uduma as its next Vice-Chancellor, effective February 2026

His appointment was formally announced by Governing Council Chairman, Mallam Isa Yuguda, during a press briefing in Abuja

Professor Uduma, a seasoned academic and barrister, is set to succeed Professor Olufemi Peters upon the completion of his tenure

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has officially announced the appointment of Professor Uduma Oji Uduma as its next Vice-Chancellor.

The declaration was made by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, His Excellency Mallam Isa Yuguda, CON, during a press conference held in Abuja on Friday, 10 October 2025.

Professor Uduma, a Philosophy scholar and barrister, to lead National Open University of Nigeria from February 2026. Photo credit: NOUN/X

Source: Twitter

Professor Uduma is set to assume office on 11 February 2026, following the conclusion of the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olufemi Peters.

“Governing Council has approved the appointment of Professor Uduma O. Uduma as the new Vice-Chancellor, effective 11th February, 2026,” Yuguda stated.

Governing council endorses appointment of philosophy professor

Yuguda explained that the Governing Council had carefully reviewed and approved the Board’s recommendation before confirming Professor Uduma’s appointment.

He described the incoming Vice-Chancellor as a seasoned academic and administrator with a distinguished career in higher education.

Professor Uduma, born on 30 January 1966, holds a first degree from the University of Calabar, where he graduated as the best student in his faculty.

He later earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Philosophy from the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2007.

Academic leadership and student growth at NOUN

Throughout his career, Professor Uduma has held several key positions at NOUN, including Head of Department, Director of General Studies, Director of Academic Planning, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic).

He also served as Study Centre Director in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, where he significantly boosted student enrolment from 496 to over 2,000.

Yuguda highlighted Professor Uduma’s academic credentials and research visibility, noting his recognition as a respected Google Scholar.

Isa Yuguda announces new NOUN Vice-Chancellor, marking a leadership transition in Nigeria’s premier open university. Photo credit: NOUN/X

Source: Original

What is NOUN?

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is the country’s premier institution for open and distance learning, established to expand access to higher education across Nigeria.

Headquartered in Abuja, NOUN offers flexible academic programmes through study centres nationwide, enabling students to learn at their own pace regardless of location. It provides undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses across diverse disciplines, including education, law, health sciences, and social sciences.

NOUN is committed to leveraging technology to deliver quality education and promote lifelong learning. Its inclusive model supports working professionals, rural learners, and others traditionally underserved by conventional universities.

Federal university in Nigeria that offers admission without UTME

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is a federal institution that does not require candidates to take the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for admission.

While applicants may need to register with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to formalise their admission process and comply with national education regulations, sitting for the UTME itself is not mandatory.

Established in 1983, NOUN is Nigeria’s premier distance-learning university, designed to provide higher education access to individuals unable to attend conventional universities due to professional or personal commitments.

Source: Legit.ng