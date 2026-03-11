Bayero University Kano (BUK) opened an investigation into student Ismail Sani over alleged online impersonation and financial scams

Director of Public Affairs, Lamara Garba, stated that disciplinary action would be taken if allegations against Sani were confirmed

US-based Nigerian academic, Professor Farooq Kperogi, revealed he was repeatedly scammed by Sani posing as “Halima Tahir”

Kano, Kano state – Bayero University Kano (BUK) has opened an investigation into a student, Ismail Sani, accused of online impersonation and financial scams, following reports from multiple victims who claim to have been defrauded.

BUK vows disciplinary action if allegations confirmed

Bayero University Kano investigates Ismail Sani for claims of online impersonation and scamming. Photo credit: @mabziz

Source: Twitter

The Director of Public Affairs at BUK, Lamara Garba, said in a statement on Wednesday, March 11, that the institution is aware of the claims circulating on social media connecting the student to fraudulent activity.

The university emphasised that the actions of one individual do not reflect its values and pledged that disciplinary measures would be enforced should the allegations be verified.

“Any conduct capable of bringing the name and reputation of the university into disrepute is treated seriously,” Garba stated.

Professor Farooq Kperogi claims to have been scammed

The controversy drew attention after US-based Nigerian academic, Professor Farooq Kperogi, revealed that he was repeatedly deceived by an individual pretending to be “Halima Tahir,” a supposed 300-level microbiology student at Bayero University Kano, Daily Trust reported.

Professor Kperogi said he later discovered that the impersonator was actually Sani, a veterinary medicine student. According to him, Sani first approached him in 2024 claiming to be a newly admitted student seeking tuition support.

“I helped him without asking for verification. He later made more requests, including money for an old woman’s medicine. Then he reappeared as ‘Halima Tahir’ to scam me again,” Kperogi wrote.

He added that digital evidence, including emails, receipts, and JAMB registration slips, linked Sani to the scam. Despite being confronted, Sani allegedly denied any wrongdoing.

“He is clearly a dangerous, well-practiced scammer. Or perhaps mentally unwell. Whatever the case, he does not belong in polite society. He belongs in prison, or somewhere he cannot harm people,” Kperogi said.

Other victims come forward

Several other victims, many of them prominent social media influencers, shared similar experiences, explaining how they were targeted with emotional appeals, religious invocations, and fabricated stories intended to elicit financial support, Premium Times reported.

Bayero University Kano probes Ismail Sani following accusations of online impersonation and scam. Photo credit: @farooqkperogi/@mabziz

Source: Twitter

BUK confirmed that a preliminary inquiry has begun, and relevant authorities are handling the case according to established disciplinary procedures.

The university also commended individuals like Professor Kperogi for providing financial assistance to students, but urged the public to allow the investigation to proceed without speculation or the circulation of unverified information.

BUK senate approves expulsion of 57 students

Legit.ng previously reported that Bayero University Kano (BUK) has expelled 57 students for their involvement in examination misconduct, following a resolution passed at the institution’s 427th Senate meeting held on 10 September 2025.

The university confirmed that the disciplinary action was taken in strict accordance with the General Examination and Academic Regulations (GEAR), which govern both undergraduate and postgraduate academic conduct.

Source: Legit.ng