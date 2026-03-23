The Senate of Bayero University Kano approved the expulsion of 171 students following an investigation by the Senate Committee

Officials confirmed in the university bulletin that the expelled students came from various departments and levels, with the action serving as a stern warning to others

In a related decision, the Senate expelled Yusuf Muhammad Sani, a student of the Department of Civil Engineering, after an incident during an examination

Kano, Kano state - The Senate of Bayero University Kano has approved the expulsion of 171 students.

According to the university, the students were found guilty of falsifying their admission entry qualifications.

171 students are expelled by the Senate of Bayero University Kano over falsified admission credentials. Photo credit: BUK

Source: Twitter

The decision was taken during the institution’s 433rd Senate meeting on March 4, 2026, following a detailed investigation by the Senate Committee on Entry Qualification Irregularities.

In a statement released in the university’s weekly bulletin on Friday, March 20, officials confirmed that the affected students submitted falsified credentials during the admission process.

“The Senate of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), at its 433rd meeting held on March 4, 2026, has approved the expulsion of 171 students for falsifying their admission entry qualifications,” the statement read.

Offence violates university regulations

The university highlighted that the act of falsifying admission credentials breaches Section 20.7, Category A (vii) of its General Examinations and Academic Regulations, which prescribes expulsion for such misconduct, Vanguard reported.

BUK emphasised that the expelled students come from various departments and academic levels, stressing that the move forms part of ongoing efforts to maintain the integrity of its academic records.

“This mass expulsion serves as a stern warning to current and prospective students of the institution that BUK maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward both academic fraud and indiscipline,” the statement added.

Expulsion also over examination misconduct

In a related decision, the Senate approved the expulsion of Yusuf Muhammad Sani, a student in the Department of Civil Engineering, for allegedly assaulting invigilators during an examination.

The university said the incident disrupted the smooth conduct of exams and contravened regulations on student discipline, Punch reported.

University reinforces commitment to academic integrity

Officials reaffirmed that breaches of university rules would continue to attract strict penalties, emphasising the importance of upholding academic standards.

At Bayero University Kano, the Senate expels 171 students for falsifying their admission qualifications. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: Getty Images

“The University stresses that any breach of its regulations will continue to attract appropriate sanctions in accordance with established rules,” the statement read.

BUK’s management said the action is intended to serve as a clear warning, signalling the institution’s determination to uphold a culture of honesty, discipline, and accountability among its student body.

Man gains admission into UI, celebrates matriculation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had celebrated his matriculation into the University of Ibadan.

The young man, identified as Abdulrauf Idris, shared his story on X on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, opening up on how a small childhood deal motivated his academic journey. In the post, Idris recalled that 13 years ago, he promised his sister that he would study law in exchange for an egg roll worth N50.

While celebrating the milestone, Idris disclosed that the journey to gaining admission into the university was not immediate after he finished secondary school. According to him, he had to wait five years after completing secondary an

Source: Legit.ng