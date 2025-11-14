A 300 - level student of the faculty of Agriculture at Bayero University , Kano ( BUK ), Ramatu Yakubu , has won a huge prize

Ramatu emerged as the winner of a brand - new car valued at ₦ 35 million during the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion

The MTN Nigeria’s Youth Segment Manager, Femi Adesina, shared more details about the campus competition and initiative

Kano state - A 300-level student of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Ramatu Yakubu, has won a brand-new car valued at ₦35 million.

The student from the Faculty of Agriculture received the car during the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion event held at the university.

BUK student, Ramatu Yakubu, wins a N35 million car in the MTN Campus competition. Photo Credit: BUK

The competition was designed to empower, entertain, and connect Nigerian students through a blend of digital experiences, entrepreneurship, and live entertainment.

As reported by Daily Trust, the three-day event was part of MTN Nigeria’s flagship youth engagement initiative, “GoMAD on Campus.”

Some BUK students were rewarded with various prizes, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and cash gifts.

Ramatu’s victory came as the climax of a series of competitions and activities.

Her success was celebrated by fellow students and staff, marking a memorable moment in the university.

The MTN Nigeria’s Youth Segment Manager, Femi Adesina, explained that MTN Pulse Campus Invasion transforms selected universities into hubs of music, gaming, skill development, and digital innovation.

Adesina added that the programme was part of the company’s strategic investment in youth development across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

“As an organisation, we believe strongly in the Nigerian youth. We are not just here to talk to them, but to walk with them, support them, and empower them to be their best selves.”

Speaking further, he said:

“We want to move away from being a brand that only talks, to being a brand that acts. That’s why we’re giving students the opportunity to showcase their products and sell, while also rewarding them with tools to grow.”

