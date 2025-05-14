A major certificate fraud scandal has been uncovered at Bayero University, Kano, where 96% of submitted A-level results for 2024 Direct Entry were fake

JAMB identified the forgeries during routine verification and has urged institutions to independently vet all admission documents

Several offenders have been handed over to law enforcement, as JAMB reaffirms its zero-tolerance stance on academic fraud

A startling revelation from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has exposed a widespread use of forged credentials in the 2024 Direct Entry admission process at Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

According to a recent bulletin released by the examination board, 96 percent of A-level results submitted to BUK were determined to be fraudulent.

96% certificates forged

Out of 148 certificates reviewed during a verification exercise, only six were confirmed to be authentic, while 142 were identified as forged.

The discovery came as part of JAMB’s ongoing document validation procedures. The board noted that this alarming trend has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the admission process in some institutions.

To combat such irregularities, JAMB has called on all tertiary institutions to conduct independent verification of certificates and other documents submitted by prospective students.

While the board has developed mechanisms such as the Nigeria Integrated Post-Secondary Education Data System (NIPEDS) to aid in identifying fake qualifications, it cautioned that institutions must not solely rely on this system for screening.

Fake certs used to gain admissions

JAMB revealed that NIPEDS, introduced two years ago, has significantly enhanced the detection of counterfeit A-level results, including those from foreign institutions.

Recently, an additional 13 fake certificates were uncovered through the platform. Some of these had already been used to gain provisional admissions before being flagged.

“The individuals involved have been handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies,” the board stated.

One particularly troubling case involved multiple candidates submitting falsified Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination (IJMBE) results, purportedly issued by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The fraudulent documents were used in an attempt to bypass the standard admission process.

JAMB reiterated its position that any tertiary institution found to have admitted students based on forged documents may be held accountable.

The board stressed the need for shared responsibility among institutions to ensure that admissions are granted solely on merit.

As fraudulent admissions threaten the credibility of Nigeria’s education system, the board maintained its resolve to root out malpractice and preserve academic standards.

JAMB’s latest findings have sent a strong message to institutions and admission seekers alike: transparency and authenticity will remain central to the nation’s higher education framework.

