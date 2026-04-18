UTME 2026: JAMB Releases First Batch of Candidates' Results
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the first batch of 2026 UTME results for 632,788 candidates
- The JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said UTME candidates can check their results by sending 'UTMERESULT' via SMS to 55019 or 66019
- According to Benjamin, UTME candidates can only view their results for now, stating that printing options are not yet accessible
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the first batch of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination
The UTME results are for candidates who sat for the examination on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
JAMB releases first batch of 2026 UTME results
The JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the results of a total of 632,788 candidates are now available for viewing.
Benjamin advised candidates to check their results by sending “UTMERESULT” via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration.
As reported by The Punch, Benjamin made this known on Friday, April 17, 2026.
JAMB clarified that UTME candidates can only view their results at this stage, as printing options are not yet available.
The JAMB spokesperson added that the 2026 UTME process is still ongoing and that results will continue to be released in batches as they are processed.
The examination body warned UTME candidates against attempts to manipulate or alter their result messages received from official channels.
Benjamin stressed that such actions constitute a criminal offence.
The Board disclosed that some suspects are currently in custody for violating and committing criminal offences.
Currently, two candidates and one parent are in custody for engaging in result falsification using AI and other electronic means. Any candidate found culpable will face the full consequences of the law.”
UTME 2026: JAMB announces 23 delisted CBT centres
Recall that JAMB announced the blacklisting of 23 Computer-Based Test centres ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.
The board spokesperson said that 89 additional centres received warnings as JAMB commits to maintaining examination integrity.
According to Benjamin, one CBT centre is permanently barred from all future JAMB examinations due to compliance issues.
Read more stories on JAMB/2026 UTME:
- JAMB Reacts as CBT Centre Stops UTME Candidate for Wearing Hijab
- UTME 2026: Tension as Gunmen Abduct JAMB Candidates, Police Launch Investigation
- JAMB Begins 2026 UTME Nationwide as Thousands Sit for First Session
- JAMB 2026: Uproar as Officials Tell Muslim UTME Candidates to Take Off Hijab at Exam Centre
- UTME 2026: JAMB Announces Fresh Last-Minute Change for All Candidates in Northern State
Nigerians react as JAMB set to release UTME 2026 results
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that students and Nigerians reacted online as JAMB announced it is preparing to release UTME results for candidates who sat the 2026 UTME on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
Many have noted that the results were being released earlier than usual, as previous cycles often involved longer waiting periods for moderation and scrutiny.
The development triggered discussions on social media, with candidates expressing anticipation ahead of the official publication of scores.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.