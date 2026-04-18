The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the first batch of 2026 UTME results for 632,788 candidates

The JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said UTME candidates can check their results by sending 'UTMERESULT' via SMS to 55019 or 66019

According to Benjamin, UTME candidates can only view their results for now, stating that printing options are not yet accessible

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the first batch of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

The UTME results are for candidates who sat for the examination on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

JAMB releases first batch of 2026 UTME results. Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

Source: Twitter

JAMB releases first batch of 2026 UTME results

The JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the results of a total of 632,788 candidates are now available for viewing.

Benjamin advised candidates to check their results by sending “UTMERESULT” via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration.

As reported by The Punch, Benjamin made this known on Friday, April 17, 2026.

JAMB clarified that UTME candidates can only view their results at this stage, as printing options are not yet available.

The JAMB spokesperson added that the 2026 UTME process is still ongoing and that results will continue to be released in batches as they are processed.

The examination body warned UTME candidates against attempts to manipulate or alter their result messages received from official channels.

Benjamin stressed that such actions constitute a criminal offence.

The Board disclosed that some suspects are currently in custody for violating and committing criminal offences.

Currently, two candidates and one parent are in custody for engaging in result falsification using AI and other electronic means. Any candidate found culpable will face the full consequences of the law.”

JAMB releases results for 2026 UTME candidates who wrote on Thursday, April 16. Photo credit: JAMB

Source: Facebook

UTME 2026: JAMB announces 23 delisted CBT centres

Recall that JAMB announced the blacklisting of 23 Computer-Based Test centres ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The board spokesperson said that 89 additional centres received warnings as JAMB commits to maintaining examination integrity.

According to Benjamin, one CBT centre is permanently barred from all future JAMB examinations due to compliance issues.

Read more stories on JAMB/2026 UTME:

Nigerians react as JAMB set to release UTME 2026 results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that students and Nigerians reacted online as JAMB announced it is preparing to release UTME results for candidates who sat the 2026 UTME on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Many have noted that the results were being released earlier than usual, as previous cycles often involved longer waiting periods for moderation and scrutiny.

The development triggered discussions on social media, with candidates expressing anticipation ahead of the official publication of scores.

Source: Legit.ng