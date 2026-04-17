Students and Nigerians have reacted online as JAMB announced it is preparing to release results for candidates who sat the 2026 UTME on Thursday

Many have noted that the results were being released earlier than usual, as previous cycles often involved longer waiting periods for moderation and scrutiny

The development triggered discussions on social media, with candidates expressing anticipation ahead of the official publication of scores

Students and other Nigerians have begun reacting as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board announced that it is preparing to release results for candidates who sat the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on Thursday, April 16.

The early release has drawn attention because it differs from what many candidates are used to.

JAMB confirms the release of the first batch of 2026 UTME results. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

In previous years, results were often released after a week or more, with JAMB explaining that the period was needed for moderation, scrutiny, and verification of examination records before publication.

This year’s timeline has therefore sparked discussion among candidates who are already expressing anticipation and uncertainty over what to expect when the results go live. Many have taken to social media to track updates and share their expectations ahead of the official release.

Nigerians react as JAMB announces results release

Here are some of the reactions from Nigerians to the news:

@OMOSEMOJEH_ said:

Omo ..this to show that jamb want to spoil everything even when some people couldn’t write exam yesterday..you still want to release results..Abi una know waiting una Dey do …una won cut some people..because i heard that 11 million people applied for jamb."

@AliIdri37302742 said:

Federal University Gashua is our examination centre and Thursday, 16th April 2026 and 12noon is our examination session but unfortunately we cannot write our jamb examination because our centre was having technical problems and up to now no any clarification about our reschedule"

@SensorofNsNv said:

Which kind hypotension be this for God sake person Just got relived yesterday Una bring this kind high bp news again"

@hassan_osh47932 said:

KINDLY ALLOW THE EXAM TO END BEFORE RESULT IS RELEASED. THIS IS TO AVOID CONFUSION AND PANIC AMONG CANDIDATES"

@AliIdri37302742 said:

And almost 250 students were affected for not writing their jamb examination on 16th, April, 12noon at the Federal University Gashua,Yobe State. Sir, check and contact the centre. Please"

@Salamiayobamij1 said:

Hope you guys have audited the said results before thinking of releasing.We don't want to hear *we are sorry* this time around faking crocodile tears,lol."

@Olamighty200 said:

When we have many centres that candidates were unable to write exam on that Thursday"

@vyadavdelhi71 said:

We appear at Omoku Port Harcourt Rivers State centre on 16th April but couldn't write because of having glitches no rescheduling done till now"

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng