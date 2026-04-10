The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board announced the blacklisting of 23 Computer-Based Test centres ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

The board spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said that 89 additional centres received warnings as JAMB commits to maintaining examination integrity

According to Benjamin, one CBT centre is permanently barred from all future JAMB examinations due to compliance issues

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 23 Computer-Based Test centreshave been delisted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

JAMB also issued warnings to 89 others following its review of the 2026 UTME mock.

The board spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said one centre is barred permanently from future use in any of the board’s examinations.

As reported by The Punch, Benjamin made this known in a statement issued on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Benjamin said JAMB made the decision in line with its commitment to maintaining examination integrity.

He added that the decision is also to ensure only fully prepared and compliant centres participate in the 2026 UTME.

UTME 2026: JAMB releases delisted CBT centres

Below is the full list of affected centres across different states of the federation.

Abia State

1. Micben Seat of Wisdom Academy Umunteke Asa (Micben ICT Hall), Ukwa West, Abia State

Anambra State

2. Bishop Crowther Seminary CBT Centre, 110 Work Road, behind State Ministry of Works, Awka

3. The Oracle Lens, Ubili Town Hall, Nnokwa, Anambra State

Bayelsa State

4. Derby’s Young ICT Centre, Behind Government Science and Technical College, Okaka, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State

Delta State

5. Avid ICT Solutions CBT Centre, Institute of Continuing Education, No 2 Victor Chuks Odogwu Street, Asaba, Delta State

6. Brightfield School CBT, 18 Onwugbonu Crescent, New Layout, Ekpan, Uvwie

7. Conarina Maritime Academy, Eseme River Road, Oria-Abraka, Ethiope East, Delta State

Edo State

8. Daniet Global Resources, No 124 Akpapava Road, opposite Zenith Bank, Ikpoba Slope, Oredo, Benin City, Edo State

9. Moses and Grace College of Health Sciences and Technology CBT Centre, 3rd Richard Street, Obe Community, after Rock of Ages Church, off Benin Sapele Road, Benin City

FCT

10. De-Lite CBT Centre, Model Secondary School, Maitama, Lake Chad Avenue, Maitama, Abuja

11. Zulqud Consult Ltd (ZCL CBT Center), Government Secondary School Lugbe, by Car Wash, Lugbe Bridge

Lagos State

12. Florin High School, 23/25 Olutimehin Street, off Ajiboye Street, Military Zone Bus Stop, off Idimu Road, Ejigbo, Lagos State

13. Folbob CBT Centre, 5 Road 10, Folbob Zone, Losooro, Lakowe School Gate Bus Stop, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State

14. Great Kezino College CBT Centre, 118/120 Agunfoye Road, Adamo, Ikorodu, Lagos State

15. Obans CBT Centre, Plot 32, Oba Ijaolu Road, Elepe Bus Stop, off Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos

16. Teesas Learning and CBT Centre, Izedon Place, 2 Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, opposite Mercedes Benz, off Ikate, Lekki Expressway, Lagos State

Ogun State

17. Braingate Model Schools CBT Centre, Arepo-Fadunsin, Ijoko

18. Greenhills Academy, Cele Bus Stop, Oke-Ola, Itele Road

Osun

19. Oduduwa University CBT Centre, Ipetumodu, Ile-Ife, Osun State

Oyo State

20. Lasting Glory Schools CBT Centre, No 1 Baale’s Quarters, Kajola, Ejioku, Ibadan, Oyo State

21. Nesam International School CBT Centre, No 1 Alexander Road, Apata via Immaculate Hospital

22. SAF Polytechnic, Along Iseyin-Oyo Road, Idi-Ori, Iseyin, Oyo State

Plateau State

23. Rabjib Computer Academy, Behind Union Bank, along Museum Road, Jos, Plateau State

JAMB speaks on UTME examination slip printing

Recall that JAMB announced the availability of Examination Slip Printing for 2026 UTME candidates.

UTME candidates were advised to check crucial details like venue, date, and time on the examination slip. Nigerians took to social media to voice their frustrations over JAMB's website issues during slip printing activation.

UTME: CBT centres didn’t get JAMB approval

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the JAMB released the approved list of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for the 2026 UTME.

Several CBT centres across the country face suspension or delisting for failing JAMB standards

The delisted CBT centres must reapply to regain accreditation for future exams.

Source: Legit.ng