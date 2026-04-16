Gunmen attacked a Benue Links bus on the Makurdi-Otukpo road, abducting several passengers

Among those kidnapped were young candidates travelling to sit for the JAMB examination

Police and local authorities have launched rescue operations as insecurity worsens in the region

Gunmen have abducted passengers, including candidates of the ongoing Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, along the Makurdi-Otukpo road in Benue State.

The incident occurred on April 15 night when a Benue Links bus travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo was attacked.

Gunmen abduct passengers on Makurdi-Otukpo road as JAMB candidates travel for exams. Photo credit: Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Attack on Benue links bus

According to reports, the bus, which carried about 18 passengers, was intercepted near Otukpo around 8 pm by suspected bandits. Most of the passengers were taken into the bush, while two people, including the driver, managed to escape.

According to PUNCH, a source explained:

“Two people, the driver and one passenger, managed to escape. Incidentally, the passengers were mainly young men and women who travelled to sit for the JAMB examination scheduled for today (Thursday).”

Police confirm 14 abductions

The Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Ifeanyi Emenari, confirmed that 14 passengers were abducted, with one victim escaping. He stated:

“I am in Otukpo now with all my team and DPOs who are here in the bush and am heading the operation. What happened was that one Benue Links bus carrying passengers coming to Otukpo was stopped and attacked by hoodlums and 14 passengers were kidnapped but one was able to escape.”

Emenari added that investigations had begun, particularly into why the bus was operating at night despite Benue Links’ policy against night travel.

Local government response

The Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri, also confirmed the incident. He said security operatives had been deployed to the forest to rescue the victims. “The victims are mainly young boys and girls coming to Otukpo to write JAMB,” Ogiri noted.

This latest attack highlights the growing insecurity along the Makurdi-Otukpo road, where passengers have faced repeated assaults by gunmen in recent months. Authorities have pledged to intensify rescue efforts and strengthen security measures to protect travellers.

Security operatives search forest to rescue kidnapped JAMB candidates in Benue State. Photo credit: JAMBhq/x

Source: Twitter

Gunmen kidnap 28 travellers including children

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gunmen struck again in Plateau State on Sunday night, abducting 28 travellers in Zak community within the Bashar district of Wase Local Government Area. The victims were travelling from Zak village to Sabon Layi community to attend a Maulud religious event when the attack occurred.

A youth leader in Wase, Sapi’i Sambo, confirmed the incident during a telephone interview. He said the abducted group included men, women and children, adding that two princes and a religious leader were also among those taken.Residents said the attack deepened fear in an area already troubled by repeated security breaches, reported Daily Trust.

Sambo explained that the travellers were ambushed around 8 pm on the outskirts of the community. Armed men intercepted their vehicle, forced all occupants out and led them away into the bush. The attackers abandoned the vehicle at the scene before fleeing.He added that the discovery of the abandoned vehicle on Monday morning raised alarm. The vehicle was later identified as belonging to the Zak community leader, prompting local inquiries that confirmed the abduction.

Source: Legit.ng