Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has presented 65 new SUVs, including Prado Jeeps and Land Cruisers, to traditional rulers across the state

The governor said the donation reflects his administration’s recognition of the vital role royal fathers play in governance, security, conflict resolution and community mobilisation

Traditional rulers and state officials described the gesture as timely and symbolic, pledging continued support for peace and development under the M.O.R.E Agenda

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Delta state - Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has presented 65 new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to traditional rulers across the state, describing the gesture as a recognition of their critical role in governance, peace-building and grassroots development.

The vehicles, unveiled on Wednesday at the Government House in Asaba, comprise 60 Toyota Prado Jeeps and five Toyota Land Cruisers.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved and presented 65 new SUVs to traditional rulers. Photo credit: Sellatease.com

Source: UGC

According to the governor, the donation underscores the importance his administration places on the traditional institution as a stabilising force and a vital bridge between government and local communities.

Oborevwori described the occasion as a very important and symbolic day for his administration, noting that traditional rulers go beyond being custodians of culture and heritage.

He said royal fathers are indispensable intermediaries who mobilise communities, promote government programmes, resolve disputes and support security agencies, often without seeking recognition or reward.

He said:

“Royal fathers play a frontline role in mobilising communities, promoting government programmes, resolving disputes, and supporting security agencies, often without expecting reward.

“I can confidently state that traditional rulers have made governance easier, and more effective in Delta. I commend their unwavering commitment to peace, progress and prosperity.

“Our royal fathers are often on the road, responding to government directives, mediating in communal disputes, engaging in peace-building and conflict resolution. They do all these voluntarily and willingly. For this, we are truly grateful,” the governor said.

He added that their consistent support has made governance in Delta State easier and more effective.

The gifts ware delibrate

The governor explained that the choice of rugged SUVs was deliberate, given the challenging terrains in many rural communities.

He stressed that the vehicles were not luxury items but tools of service designed to ensure durability, functionality and reliability for traditional rulers who are constantly on the move carrying out official and community responsibilities.

“These vehicles are not luxuries, they are tools of service. What is required is strength, durability and functionality, and that is what these vehicles provide,” he said.

“You have not stressed me. You have not made demands. Wherever I go in your domains, I receive warmth, culture and cooperation. This gesture today is from the heart.”

He further linked the donation to his administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda, particularly its focus on inclusive governance and opportunities for all.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, on Wednesday, donated 65 new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to traditional rulers in the state. Photo credit: @RtHonSheriff

Source: Twitter

Oborevwori said the gesture was not driven by favouritism but fairness, noting that his government has implemented wide-ranging social interventions touching virtually every segment of the population.

Among these interventions, he listed financial support for over 307,600 vulnerable persons under the D-CARES Programme, grants to petty traders and artisans, empowerment programmes for women and youths, and monthly stipends for 10,000 widows across the state.

Dignitaries hail the governor

Earlier, Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme described the donation as a practical demonstration of the administration’s respect for traditional institutions, adding that it reflected appreciation for the monarchs’ role in maintaining peace, unity and stability in Delta State.

In his welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, highlighted the administration’s developmental achievements across various sectors, while in a vote of thanks, the Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd.), described the donation as timely and deeply symbolic.

He said mobility was central to the effective discharge of traditional rulers’ duties, noting that a vehicle represents not just transportation but authority and service.

He said:

“A vehicle is not just a means of transportation to a traditional ruler, it is a symbol of authority and service.”

He assured the governor of the continued support of royal fathers, describing them as natural partners of government at the grassroots.

Delta governor reacts to defection rumour

The Delta state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has responded to the All Progressives Congress (APC) over rumours of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s alleged defection.

The governor dismissed the claims in a statement released and signed by his chief press secretary, Festus Ahon.

Also, the APC, in a statement signed by its state publicity secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, and made available to journalists in Asaba, the Delta state capital, on Thursday, January 9, described Oborevwori’s alleged plans to join the party as speculations.

Source: Legit.ng