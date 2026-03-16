Nigerians have started reacting critically to a politician distributing sieves as empowerment in a viral video

Concerns raised over perceived neglect and low expectations from a northern politician towards citizens

Some calls for genuine investment in skills and opportunities instead of tokenistic charity gestures

Nigerians have started reacting to a trending video of an alleged politician from the northern part of the country sharing sieves with women as an empowerment scheme for them.

In the viral video, the alleged politician, whose identity could not be confirmed at the time of writing this report, was seen distributing the sieves to women who were seen in line and sharing their laughter as the politician smiled while doing so.

Northern politician shares sieve to women as empowerment programme Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as a northern politician shares empowerment programme

Below are the reactions of Nigerians to the video of the politicians:

CitizensObs said northern politicians did not value their people:

"At some point, you can only just stop to wonder what kind of mentality runs in the North, it's here we saw someone giving Papa's bicycle as empowerment, and now it's a 20 Niara sieve — the Northern politicians actually rate their people so low, and it's really disturbing."

NmaChi decried the development in the north:

"The sieve is even plastic! Some other people even collected white garri, half a bottle of oil and fresh pepper! Then we collected Freezers, sewing machines and generators to power our freezers and machines oooo."

Bariagara said he will no longer defend the north:

"Today is the day my defence for the North officially ran out. ​Whenever people make jokes that the North is a different country entirely, I am always the first to get angry and argue against it. But what exactly am I supposed to say to this? If we are actively complaining that sharing bags of rice is an insult to the poverty of the citizens, what do we call a politician calling women out to share ONE plastic plate as an empowerment scheme? It is a total degradation of human dignity."

Nigerians react as alleged northern politician shares sieves to women Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Just Dolapo commented:

"The luckiest politicians on earth are the ones in the north, they really do not need to do much, just share little things like rice, wheelbarrows and matches, and you will be the people’s favourite."

Joy Eruchi-Isaac condemned the move:

"Handing out sieves in 2026, when they can create jobs or build real skills. If politicians are serious about empowerment, they should invest in training, markets, and real opportunities, not treats that look like charity but feel like mockery."

Darkkhan commented:

"That's their value to him. If I were a politician campaigning, I would start the little projects my money can do to show exactly why they need to vote for me, so when I'm in office, I can use that position to do better."

See the video of the moment on X here:

3 Northern senators resign from PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate experienced drama after three senators from two core northern states announced their defections from the PDP to the APC.

Reports indicated that the state governors of the defecting senators recently made a similar move when they defected from the umbrella party to the APC.

The defection, which happened amid alignment and realignment, has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng