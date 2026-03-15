Emir Sanusi II reflects on resilience after losing key positions in public life

Sanusi credits his belief in God for navigating challenging transitions

The traditional ruler encourages maintaining principles over positions despite life's uncertainties

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said he remained calm and steadfast after losing two of the most powerful positions he once held in public life.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said people often make the mistake of attributing power and outcomes to individuals.

He said they fail to recognise that circumstances change only by the will of God.

The monarch reflected on how belief in God helped him navigate difficult periods following his suspension as CBN governor and his later removal as Emir of Kano.

As reported by Daily Trust, Sanusion stated this while addressing participants at the Fola Adeola Annual Ramadan Lecture.

The traditional ruler said his life journey demonstrates how quickly fortunes can change.

“I was suspended from being governor of the central bank. Three months later, I became an emir.

“Several years ago, I was removed as emir; four years later, I came back. I’m now in the same palace, I’m on my throne. Yes, there are challenges, but at the end of the day, you hold on to God. You don’t panic.”

Emir Sanusi emphasised that losing positions should not be seen as the end of one’s purpose in life, urging people to remain guided by their principles.

“If I’m taken away from positions, it’s not a big deal. At the end of the day, I ask myself, have I done anything to offend God?”

“It’s better for you to leave there and keep to your principles than to stay there and earn the wrath of Allah.”

Emir Sanusi quits attending physical lectures

Emir Sanusi II shifted from in-person to virtual attendance for his Law degree at Northwest University, Kano.

This, according to sources, is a logistical decision cited due to the security demands of his position

Academic sources, however, describe the Emir as an outstanding and brilliant student who is participative even in online class discussions.

Read more stories on Emir Sanusi:

Emir Sanusi mentions his happiest moment

Emir Sanusi II found joy in teaching and studying law as a lifelong pursuit.

This marks Emir Sanusi's third bachelor's degree, reflecting his commitment to education.

The first-class monarch emphasises the law's crucial role in shaping society and governance in the country.

Source: Legit.ng