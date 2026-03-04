The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu State, ranks as the best law university in Nigeria for 2026

Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State and the University of Ibadan in Oyo State complete the top three law institutions

Reactions from Nigerians on social media reveal mixed feelings about the university rankings and past standings

FCT, Abuja - The list of the best universities to study law across Nigeria in 2026 has emerged.

The ranking is based on research performance, innovation output, and societal impact.

As reported by Statisense, the Scimago Institutions Ranking placed the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in Enugu State, as the best university to study in Nigeria.

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State, and the University of Ibadan in Oyo State, made up the top three universities to study law in the West African country.

Universities in the South West region have a strong presence with 6 out of 9 institutions represented in the ranking.

Best universities to study law in Nigeria

1 University of Nigeria

2 Olabisi Onabanjo University

3 University of Ibadan

4 Afe Babalola University

5 University of Ilorin

6 Obafemi Awolowo University

7 Delta State University

8 Bowen University

9 Redeemer’s University

Nigerians react to best universities to study law

@damilara_y

LASU used to be the best. What happened? They’re not even among the top 10. Days of Elias and co.

@AgomuoAugu14658

ABSU LAW FACULTY remains the Best Place to Study LAW in the entire South-East and Nigeria in general!

@dukemarshall91

Glad to see my Alma mater (UNN) at the top. Proudly, law class of 2014. Lions, we roar.

@The_eccentrist

No law faculty in this country comes close to Babcock University. You can check these things from the Council of Legal Education.

@ajaphiIip

University of Lagos has always topped lists like this before ooo. Now I’m pursuing a Master’s in Law at the school... Boom

@danielakin08

Unilag had 43 first class at the law school, 10 practising SANS, about 45 lecturers, about 20 of whom are Professors. If we are not here, then you are clowning.

10 best universities in West Africa for 2026

Recall that the 2026 Times Higher Education rankings placed the University of Cape Coast as the highest-ranked university in West Africa, with Ghana and Nigeria dominating the top 10 list

Nigerian universities accounted for seven of the top 10 positions, reflecting the country’s strong presence in teaching and research across the region.

The rankings assessed more than 2,000 universities worldwide using indicators covering teaching quality, research output, and industry income.

Top 10 best universities in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the University of Ibadan reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s top-ranked institution in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026.

The latest rankings reflect a reshuffling of Nigeria’s academic hierarchy, with UNILAG, BUK, and Covenant University trailing behind UI.

Out of 51 Nigerian universities assessed, only two made it into the global top 1000 bracket.

