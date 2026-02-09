The 2026 Times Higher Education rankings placed the University of Cape Coast as the highest-ranked university in West Africa, with Ghana and Nigeria dominating the top 10 list

Nigerian universities accounted for seven of the top 10 positions, reflecting the country’s strong presence in teaching and research across the region

The rankings assessed more than 2,000 universities worldwide using indicators covering teaching quality, research output and industry income

African universities are steadily securing stronger positions in global higher education rankings and this reflects growing research output, institutional reforms and international collaboration across the region.

West Africa, in particular, has recorded notable gains, with universities from Ghana and Nigeria dominating the latest standings.

The 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings has released its latest order of the best ivory towers in the western part of Africa.

Originally, the rankings assessed 2,191 universities across 115 countries and territories, using indicators that measured teaching quality, research environment, research quality, industry income and international outlook.

How the rankings were determined

The Times Higher Education rankings draw on performance data across five core areas. Institutions are evaluated on teaching strength, research capacity and influence, engagement with industry and their global outlook.

Scores are aggregated to determine overall placement, with universities grouped into ranking bands.

Below are the top 10 universities in West Africa in 2026, listed in descending order, along with brief explanations of their positions.

1. University of Cape Coast, Ghana

The University of Cape Coast emerged as the highest-ranked institution in West Africa, placed in the 801 to 1000 global band. It recorded strong results in research quality and international outlook. Located near the Atlantic coastline, the university operates five colleges covering health sciences, education, humanities, agriculture and distance learning.

2. University of Ibadan, Nigeria

Nigeria’s oldest university ranked second in the region within the same global band. Founded in 1932, the University of Ibadan has maintained a strong research reputation over decades. It runs 16 faculties and hosts Africa’s largest postgraduate school, with enrolment evenly split between undergraduate and postgraduate students.

3. University of Lagos, Nigeria

Established in 1962, the University of Lagos also ranked in the 801 to 1000 band. It recorded one of the highest research quality scores among West African institutions. The university has 12 faculties and several specialised institutes, including a College of Medicine and a business school.

Nigerian universities dominate mid-tier rankings

4. Bayero University Kano, Nigeria.

Ranked in the 1001 to 1200 band, Bayero University Kano operates two colleges and 11 faculties. The institution hosts multiple research centres focused on medical research, infectious diseases and population health.

5. Covenant University, Nigeria

Covenant University, a private institution founded in 2002, also placed in the 1001 to 1200 band. It recorded a strong industry income score and runs four colleges centred on leadership, engineering, science and social sciences.

6. Landmark University, Nigeria

Founded in 2011, Landmark University shares the same ranking band. The institution places emphasis on agriculture and entrepreneurship and operates four colleges across sciences, engineering and business disciplines.

7. University of Ghana, Ghana

The University of Ghana ranked within the 1001 to 1200 band. Established in 1948, it is the country’s largest public university and operates a collegiate system. It offers specialised programmes including nuclear physics and nuclear engineering.

8. Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria

Placed in the 1201 to 1500 band, Ahmadu Bello University was founded in 1962. It offers programmes across a wide range of disciplines and hosts research centres focused on tropical diseases and forensic biotechnology.

9. Federal University of Technology, Minna, Nigeria

Established in 1983, FUT Minna ranked in the same band. The university focuses on technology-driven education through schools of engineering, agriculture, sciences and information technology.

10. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana.

KNUST completed the list in the 1201 to 1500 band. Founded in 1951, the university remains a major hub for science, engineering and applied research, operating six colleges across technical and social disciplines.

