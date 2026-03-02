President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approves N4 billion each for 12 universities to boost engineering facilities

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the funds aim to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and industry requirements

Alausa further disclosed that an additional N20 billion will be allocated to upgrade engineering facilities in selected institutions

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has approved N4 billion each for 12 selected Federal Universities of Technology and conventional universities across the country.

The fund is to rehabilitate workshops and procure modern equipment in the universities.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the funds would either upgrade existing facilities or support the construction of new engineering workshops where necessary.

He explained that the initiative is designed to strengthen practical training and bridge the gap between theory and industry requirements.

AS reported by The Punch, he stated this on Monday at the inauguration of the Implementation Committee on Tertiary Education Trust Fund Special High-Impact Intervention Projects in Abuja.

FG gives N4 bn each to 12 universities

Below are the 12 universities to benefit from the intervention, which targets the rehabilitation of engineering and technology faculties.

Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State

Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State

Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa State

Federal University of Technology, Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom State

Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State

The Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State

African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja

Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto State

Enugu State University of Science and Technology

University of Ilesha, Osun State

Delta State University, Abraka

Alausa further stated that the intervention aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The High-Impact Intervention Project is a strategic initiative aimed at upgrading laboratories, workshops, and research facilities, positioning our institutions as hubs of innovation and practical problem solving.”

According to the minister, thespecial intervention would provide modern workshops, advanced laboratories, and industry-relevant equipment to improve graduate employability.

He further noted that an additional N20 billion had been provided in the 2026 TETFund guidelines to upgrade engineering facilities in other selected institutions.

