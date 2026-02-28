Statisense ranked the University of Nigeria first for law in 2026, with OOU second and UI third

A UI law graduate agreed with OOU’s ranking, citing its strong academic culture and student leadership history

His reaction sparked online debate as users discussed the credibility and omissions in the ranking

A law graduate of the University of Ibadan has reacted to newly released data ranking the best universities in Nigeria to study law in 2026.

The ranking, shared on X by data platform Statisense, listed institutions based on research performance, innovation output, and societal impact using the Scimago Institutions Ranking.

According to the ranking, the University of Nigeria emerged as the top university for law studies. Olabisi Onabanjo University placed second, followed by the University of Ibadan in third position.

Other universities listed include Afe Babalola University, University of Ilorin, Obafemi Awolowo University, Delta State University, Bowen University, and Redeemer’s University.

See Statisense X post below:

UI law graduate reacts to university ranking

Reacting to the ranking, a UI law graduate identified as Timi Olagunju ESQ acknowledged the data and shared his personal observations about the performance of Olabisi Onabanjo University law students.

Although he graduated from the University of Ibadan, he said he agreed with OOU’s high ranking, noting that many of his friends from the university demonstrated strong academic commitment.

According to him, OOU law students were known for their dedication to the discipline and played significant roles in advancing law student representation in Nigeria.

He stated that students of the institution were instrumental in launching the National Law Students’ Association in the early 2000s at Sheraton Ikeja, with the Chief Justice in attendance.

Olagunju also added that during his time studying abroad, he observed that OOU graduates frequently pursued advanced legal studies. He claimed that from 2000 to 2024, OOU produced more students who attended Harvard’s LL.M programme than other Nigerian law faculties.

He wrote:

"I am a University of Ibadan Law graduate, but you see that Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) ranking, I agree. In my years in UI, I had friends in OOU and I’ll say they carry ‘law for head’. In fact they started the first National Law Students’ Association in the early 2000s and launched it at Sheraton Ikeja with the then ‘Chief Justice’ in attendance.

Also I graduated from Harvard and I noticed that overall, OOU students attended Harvard LLM than all the other schools of Law from 2000 till 2024."

Reactions to university ranking from Statisense

His comments have sparked conversations online. Some of the comments are below.

@Ola_Mi___De said:

"My Alma mater, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria isn't listed here."

@Anjyybabe commented:

"At least, the school is getting the recognition it deserves. Always underrated at every given opportunity."

@Spectmo wrote:

"The lecturers are also very grounded in practice. I believe that reflect in the students."

