Can I combine WAEC and NECO for admission? Many Nigerian universities permit students to combine their WAEC and NECO results. Explore the list of schools that accept this combination and learn about the specific requirements for eligibility.

Most Nigerian universities allow the combination of WAEC and NECO results for admission. Photo: @officialnecong, @waecngr on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Most Nigerian universities, including Benue State University, the University of Abuja , and Crescent University , allow the combination of WAEC and NECO results for admission.

, and , allow the combination of WAEC and NECO results for admission. For the combination of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO), results must be from no more than two sittings .

. Candidates should check with the university or its website to confirm current policies on combining O'Level results, as they may change.

Can I combine WAEC and NECO for admission?

Most Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges allow students to combine WAEC and NECO results. However, there are certain requirements you should meet. These include:

The combined results must be from no more than two sittings .

. Both WAEC and NECO results should include all the required subjects for your desired course, particularly English and Mathematics .

. You must meet the minimum requirement of at least five credits, including the core subjects.

For competitive courses such as law, medicine, and engineering, it is advisable to confirm the specific admission requirements with the institution, as some might not accept combined results.

List of universities that accept a combination of WAEC and NECO

The following Nigerian universities accept a combination of NECO and WAEC results. Both examination bodies are recognised by all institutions in Nigeria.

The WAEC and NECO results must be from no more than two sittings. Photo: @WAECNECOGCEGROUP (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Ekiti State University (EKSU)

University of Uyo (UNIUYO)

University of Calabar (UNICAL)

Ambrose Alli University (AAU)

Benue State University (BSU)

University of Jos (UNIJOS)

Sokoto State University (SOSU)

Ebonyi State University (EBSU)

University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

Edo University Iyamho (EUI)

Nigeria Maritime University (NMU)

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE)

Delta State University (DELSU)

Bayero University, Kano (BUK)

Bayero University, Kano, is among the universities that accept WAEC and NECO combinations. Photo: @buknigeria on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Niger Delta University (NDU)

Kwara State University (KWASU)

Osun State University (UNIOSUN)

University of Ibadan (UI)

Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI)

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU)

University of Abuja (UNIABUJA)

Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)

Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)

Federal University Lafia (FULAFIA)

Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA)

Federal University Wukari (FUWUKARI)

Rivers State University (RSUST)

Rivers State University is one of the universities that accept WAEC and NECO combinations. Photo: @RiversStateUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM)

Federal University Dutse (FUD)

Lagos State University (LASU)

Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED)

Christopher University

Plateau State University (PLASU)

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU)

Renaissance University

Ajayi Crowther University

Mountain Top University (MTU)

Lead City University

Crescent University

Bowen University

Paul University

Adeleke University

Gregory University

Does the UNN accept the combination of WAEC and NECO?

Yes, the University of Nigeria (UNN) accepts the combination of WAEC and NACO results, and also other recognised O'Level examinations such as GCE and NABTEB

Does OAU accept the combination of WAEC and NECO?

Yes, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) accepts the combination of WAEC and NECO results. Candidates are allowed to merge results from different years, as long as they meet all the requirements.

Can I combine WAEC and NECO to study abroad?

WAEC and NECO results can be combined for admission to some institutions abroad; however, acceptance depends on the specific country, institution, and academic program to which you’re applying.

Does LASU accept the combination of WAEC and NECO?

Lagos State University (LASU) of WAEC and NECO results for admission. This policy covers most courses, although highly competitive programs may impose additional requirements.

Combining WAEC and NECO results is permitted for admission into several Nigerian universities. This approach is generally accepted, provided that you meet the specific requirements set by each institution. The universities listed above accept students who present combined results.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the UNIOSUN admission portal. To gain admission into UNIOSUN, students must meet the cut-off marks and fulfil the post-UTME screening requirements.

Candidates on the admission list can check and confirm their admission status through the university's undergraduate admission portal. UNIOSUN released the 2024/2025 merit admission list in November and December 2024. Learn more about UNIOSUN admission status in the post.

Source: Legit.ng