The true cost of living for Nigerians in London vs Lagos, from rent to survival

The true cost of living for Nigerians in London vs Lagos shows a sharp contrast in rent, daily expenses, and overall lifestyle choices. While London offers better infrastructure and public services, it comes with significantly higher costs that can strain earnings. Lagos, on the other hand, is cheaper in absolute terms but presents its own survival challenges due to inflation and inconsistent services.

Key takeaways

Rent is the highest expense for Nigerians in London and Lagos, but London’s prices are far higher when converted to naira.

in London and Lagos, but London’s prices are far higher when converted to naira. Food and transportation cost more in London, yet wages there are also higher than in Lagos.

Utilities and healthcare are more predictable in London, while Lagos residents often pay extra for private solutions.

Lifestyle and social expectations significantly affect monthly spending in both cities.

Survival in Lagos may be cheaper, but quality of life often depends on income stability.

Cost of living for Nigerians in London vs Lagos

The cost of living for Nigerians in London vs Lagos differs not just in currency value but also in how expenses are structured. The UK has a regulated system with fixed bills, while living expenses in Nigeria are more flexible but unpredictable.

Nigerians relocating often underestimate how quickly small costs add up in London. In Lagos, daily survival costs may be lower, but hidden expenses are common. Below is a closer look at the key factors used to compare the cost of living for Nigerians in London versus Lagos.

Rent and accommodation costs

Rent remains the most significant financial hurdle in both cities, though the barriers to entry differ. In London, the housing market is defined by high-demand and limited supply. A one-bedroom flat in the city centre averages $2,689 per month, often requiring a deposit (usually five weeks' rent) and rigorous credit checks.

To manage these costs, many Nigerians opt for House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) arrangements or move to Zones 4-6, where prices are slightly more palatable but commuting costs increase. In Lagos, the challenge is not just the price, but the payment structure. While a central one-bedroom flat averages around $800, landlords traditionally demand one to two years of rent upfront.

This lump-sum system forces residents to save aggressively for months or take out high-interest loans just to secure a roof. Additionally, service charges in expensive houses in Lekki or Ikeja can add an extra 20–30% to the base rent to cover security and shared amenities.

Food and grocery expenses

The culinary transition for Nigerians in London is often a lesson in luxury pricing for home comforts. Imported staples like yams, plantains, and authentic palm oil are significantly more expensive than local British produce. A basket of groceries that costs $50 in London might only last a few days, while a meal at an inexpensive restaurant starts at $20.

In Lagos, the cost of food is deeply tied to local harvest seasons and the volatility of the Naira. While local markets, like Mile 12, offer fresh produce at a fraction of London prices, with a basic meal costing as little as $3, inflation has made staples like rice, beans, and bread increasingly expensive.

The hidden cost in Lagos is often the energy required to preserve food; frequent power outages mean bulk buying is risky without a reliable generator.

Transportation and commuting

London’s transportation is a marvel of efficiency but a drain on the wallet. The Transport for London (TfL) network of buses, tubes, and trains is integrated, but a monthly travelcard for Zones 1-3 can exceed $180. While the $3.50 one-way fare feels steep, it guarantees a predictable schedule, something rarely found in Lagos.

Lagos transport is cheaper in raw cash, roughly $0.60 for a one-way trip, but the time tax is immense. Commuters rely on danfos (yellow buses), BRT systems, and ride-hailing apps like Uber or Bolt. However, legendary traffic congestion (popularly called "go-slow") can turn a 10 km trip into a three-hour ordeal.

This unpredictability often forces Lagos residents to leave home at 5:00 AM, leading to high levels of physical and mental fatigue that are not reflected in the $0.60 fare.

Utilities and internet

In London, utilities are a predictable, albeit rising, monthly expense. Basic services (electricity, heating, water, and waste) average $232, and high-speed fibre internet is a standard $40. The system is automated; you pay for what you use, and the supply is 100% consistent.

Lagos presents a fragmented utility model. While official bills might only range from $30 to $60, this does not reflect the true cost of power. Due to the unreliable national grid, residents must invest in petrol or diesel generators, solar inverters, and stabilisers.

These secondary power sources can triple monthly utility spending. Similarly, while mobile data is relatively affordable ($10–$25), unlimited high-speed home fibre is still a luxury restricted to specific neighbourhoods.

Healthcare and insurance

The British National Health Service (NHS) is funded through National Insurance (NI) contributions, which are deducted directly from salaries (roughly $200–$300 for average earners). This free at-the-point-of-use model provides a massive safety net, though wait times for health specialists can be long.

In Lagos, healthcare is almost entirely out-of-pocket. While a basic consultation is affordable at $10–$30, the lack of a robust public insurance system means that a medical emergency or a major surgery (exceeding $1,000) can be financially ruinous.

Most middle-class Lagosians rely on employer-provided Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs), but the quality of care is strictly tied to the premium of the plan.

Education and childcare

For families, London is one of the most expensive cities globally for childcare. Full-time nursery fees often rival or exceed mortgage payments, ranging from $1,200 to $1,800 per month. While the government offers some free hours for toddlers, the gap between maternity leave and school age (5 years old) is a significant financial strain.

Lagos offers more flexibility through a massive private education sector. Fees range from $500 to $1,500 per year for mid-tier schools. Furthermore, the availability of affordable domestic help in Lagos provides a childcare solution that is financially impossible for the average family in London.

Salary comparison and purchasing power

The disparity in take-home value is stark. The average Londoner earns over $4,300 net, yet after paying $2,000 for rent and $500 for utilities/transport, their money evaporates quickly.

In Lagos, despite the average salary being significantly lower ($80–$120 for many entry-level roles), the informal economy and side hustles are essential for survival.

Ultimately, London offers stability and infrastructure at a high premium, while Lagos offers lower base costs but requires individuals to self-fund the basic services (power, security, and healthcare) that the state does not provide.

Is Lagos, Nigeria, bigger than London?

Lagos is generally considered bigger than London by population. Lagos has an estimated population of over 20 million people, making it one of the largest cities in Africa. London’s population is about 9 million. In terms of land size, London is larger, but Lagos is far more densely populated.

Is the cost of living cheaper in London than in Lagos?

The cost of living is significantly cheaper in Lagos than in London. Rent, food, transportation, childcare, and utilities all cost much more in London. Although salaries are higher in London, everyday living expenses in the UK also rise sharply. Lagos remains cheaper overall, but lower incomes can make it feel expensive for residents.

How much money do you need to live comfortably in Lagos, Nigeria?

Living comfortably in Lagos depends on lifestyle and location. For a modest but stable life, many people estimate a monthly budget of about $600 to $1,200, covering rent, food, transport, utilities, and basic healthcare. Living in high-end areas like Ikoyi or Victoria Island can push costs much higher.

Can Nigerians live comfortably in London on an average salary?

Living comfortably in London on an average salary is possible but challenging. Rent and utilities take up a large share of income. Many Nigerians reduce costs by sharing housing or living outside the city centre.

Is raising a family cheaper in Lagos or London?

Raising a family is generally cheaper in Lagos, especially in terms of education and childcare. School fees are far lower than in London. However, families may spend more on transport, healthcare, and utilities to maintain quality of life.

Can you live on $1000 a month in London?

Living on $1,000 a month in London is extremely difficult for most people. Rent alone, even in shared accommodation, usually exceeds this amount. Basic expenses like food, transportation, and utilities would quickly push costs well above $1,000. Only those with subsidised housing or additional financial support could manage on such a budget.

The cost of living for Nigerians in London vs Lagos is strikingly different. London is nearly four times more expensive than Lagos. Higher wages and reliable services can offset London’s costs, while Lagos is cheaper but less predictable. The best choice depends on income, lifestyle, and goals.

