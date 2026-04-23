Lamine Yamal has shared a statement on his Instagram page after he suffered an injury during the win over Celta Vigo

The youngster got injured while taking the penalty that gave Barcelona the victory, and was substituted afterwards

The Catalonia club has confirmed that their player is ruled out of the season, but should be back for the 2026 World Cup

Lamine Yamal has published a statement after he suffered an injury during Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in a La Liga match on Wednesday on April 22, 2026.

Yamal injured himself while taking the penalty that won the match for Barcelona and was substituted afterwards. His teammates protected the lead and won the match.

Lamine Yamal injured himself during Barcelona's win over Celta Vigo. Photo by Joan Valls.

Source: Getty Images

The result maintained Barcelona’s nine-point lead over rivals Real Madrid at the top of the Spanish La Liga table with six matches left in the season.

Barcelona’s statement on Lamine Yamal

FC Barcelona published a statement on the club's official website confirming that the winger has played his last match this season due to the injury.

The club allayed fans’ fear that the player will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, where he will represent Spain.

“Tests this Thursday have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg,” the statement reads.

“The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. He will miss the remainder of the league season but is expected to be available for the World Cup.”

Yamal’s statement after his injury

The Spanish international took to his Instagram page to publish a statement encouraging his teammate and appreciating the support he has received.

“This injury leaves me off the pitch at the moment I wanted to be there the most, and it hurts more than I can explain. It hurts not being able to fight alongside my teammates, not being able to help when the team needs me. But I believe in them, and I know they’re going to give their all in every match,” the statement reads.

“I’ll be there, even if it’s from the outside, supporting, cheering and pushing like one more. This isn’t the end, it’s just a pause. I’ll come back stronger, with more desire than ever, and next season will be better. Thank you for the messages and Visca el Barça.”

The good news is that the injury is not severe enough to rule him out of his first appearance at a World Cup, where he will be a key player for Luis de la Fuente.

Lamine Yamal escapes serious injury ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Joan Valls.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury, while Chelsea youngster Estevao Willian’s participation is in doubt due to a serious hamstring injury.

Flick's comments on Yamal’s injury

Legit.ng previously reported that Barcelona boss Hansi Flick provided an immediate update on Lamine Yamal’s injury after the win over Celta Vigo.

Flick’s initial statement was calm and said that the player felt something, but he had to wait until a proper examination was done before knowing the extent.

Source: Legit.ng