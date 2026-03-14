Global healthcare leaders will gather in Ogun State for the 2026 Global Africa Women in Medicine Summit to advance women-led leadership in healthcare

The summit will focus on equipping African female doctors with leadership skills to transition from clinical practice to executive and boardroom roles

Key policymakers and medical experts will share insights on breaking structural barriers and strengthening healthcare systems across the continent

Global attention will turn to Ogun State later this month as healthcare leaders from across Africa and beyond gather for the 2026 Global Africa Women in Medicine Summit, known as GAWIM 2026.

The event follows the successful debut edition hosted in Lagos last year and signals growing momentum around women-led leadership in healthcare.

Global healthcare leaders to converge in Ogun for GAWIM 2026. Photo: GAWIM

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Scheduled for March 21, 2026, the summit will hold at Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta and is expected to attract doctors, policymakers, hospital executives and academics, Vangaurd reported.

Organisers say the gathering is designed to deepen conversations around leadership sustainability for women in medicine, particularly as professionals transition from clinical roles into executive and board-level positions.

Advancing women in medical leadership

The summit is convened by Dr. Olajumoke Ladapo, founder of the Excellence in Medicine Ladies Network and the GAWIM Summit. She described the platform as a space created to prepare African women doctors for greater influence within healthcare systems worldwide.

“We are redefining what leadership in medicine looks like—together,” Dr. Ladapo said.

“Our goal is to equip the next generation of female doctors with the tools, mentorship, and global networks necessary to transform healthcare systems globally.”

Organisers noted that GAWIM 2026 is structured to move beyond discussion, with sessions that connect clinical expertise to strategic decision making in administration, academia and corporate governance.

African women doctors to take the spotlight at GAWIM 2026 in Ogun. Photo: Getty, GAWIM

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High-level speakers, focused agenda

The programme features a strong lineup of speakers drawn from public health leadership and hospital management. They include Dr. Tomi Coker as chief keynote speaker and Dr. OluToyin Akande-Ajala as chairperson of the day.

Other key voices billed for the summit are Dr. Oluwabunmi Fatungase, Dr. Olayinka Elemide, alongside Dr. Moyosore Taiwo Makinde, Dr. Olusegun Adebisi, Dr. Oge Ilegbune and Dr. Francisca Inofomoh.

Panel discussions and networking sessions will focus on dismantling structural barriers that limit women’s advancement in healthcare leadership.

A special tribute segment will also recognise African women whose work has driven notable progress in healthcare delivery and public health innovation.

TASUED becomes federal university

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government and the Ogun state government had concluded the transfer of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, to federal ownership, formalising the process with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding during the institution’s 17th convocation ceremony.

The agreement officially changed the status of the institution to Tai Solarin Federal University of Education, placing it within the federal university system

Source: Legit.ng