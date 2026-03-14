Tomato prices in Nigeria are expected to rise after Ramadan due to the end of the harvest season and the reduction of the earlier glut

Currently, a 50kg basket sells for about N20,000 in the north and could reach N30,000–N40,000 when transported to other regions

Preparations for wet-season farming are underway in northern Nigeria to help stabilise supply and mitigate further price increases

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The National Tomato Growers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NATPAN) has projected a steady rise in tomato prices in the aftermath of Ramadan.

This was revealed by Rabiu Zuntu, the association’s Kaduna State chairman, during a press briefing on Friday in Lagos, according to the news Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Post-Ramadan Tomato Prices Soar as Harvest Ends in Northern Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

According to Mr. Zuntu, the tomato harvest season has concluded, signaling an impending increase in prices over the coming months.

He explained that the earlier surplus of tomatoes has diminished, leading to a gradual reduction in supply.

He said:

“Though we still have the produce in stock, it is gradually dwindling, and we no longer have a glut as we had earlier in the year. Although farmers in the Kano and Kaduna axis are still harvesting tomatoes, we no longer have gluts. The volume of tomatoes has gone down. The glut season is over too."

Mr. Zuntu noted that prices for tomatoes and other vegetables had remained relatively steady during Ramadan due to the abundant harvest. However, with the reduction in supply, he expects a gradual upward trend in tomato prices.

Preparations for wet-season planting are already underway in northern Nigeria to mitigate the potential spike in costs.

Rainfall is on schedule, and farmers anticipate wet-season farming around April. Farmers are clearing land and preparing for planting to ensure continued supply.

Post-Ramadan Tomato Prices Soar as Harvest Ends in Northern Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Currently, a 50kg basket of tomatoes sells for approximately N20,000 in the north, compared with N5,000 to N8,000 just two weeks ago. Once transported to Lagos and other regions, the price could reach between N30,000 and N40,000.

Mr. Zuntu added that while rising fuel costs will not affect northern prices, transportation expenses will impact tomato prices in other parts of the country.

FG unveils high-yield tomato, pepper seedlings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government had unveiled two tomato cultivars named HORTITOM4 and HORTITOM5, and two yellow aromatic pepper cultivars – HORTIPEP1 and HORTIPEP2.

All four high-yield varieties are the product of research by the National Horticultural Institute (NIHORT), and have been approved by the National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Varieties, Livestock/Fisheries on April 15, 2025.

NIHORT explained that the seedlings are adapted to all kinds of farming environments, have a shorter maturity period, and can increase crop yield by up to 200%.

Source: Legit.ng