The Petty Traders Grant Support 2026 Programme is now pen for application

The programme organisers is ready to give up to N100,000 to eligible applicants

The initiative provides capital for petty traders and aspiring entrepreneurs

The Petty Traders Grant Support Programme is now accepting applications from business owners and aspiring small-scale entrepreneurs.

The programme provides financial assistance to individuals who need small capital to start petty trading business, such as buying and selling goods or offering basic services.

For those already in business, the grant can help in the expansion of operations.

How to apply

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can receive between N10,000 and N100,000 as start-up or support capital to build sustainable sources of income.

The application process is straightforward, requires minimal documentation, and does not require business registration. Nigerian residents who fall within the approved age range are eligible to apply.

Benefits of the programme

The grant:

Helps individuals launch or expand small businesses.

Targets petty traders who require low start-up capital.

Offers funding ranging from N10,000 to N100,000.

Features a simple process with limited paperwork.

Requirements to qualify

Applicants must:

Be between 18 and 55 years old.

Be a business owner or planning to start a business.

Have an existing enterprise or a clear business idea.

Possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN) slip.

Provide the contact details of one referee.

Have a traceable residential address.

Own a valid 10-digit bank account number.

Be a resident in Nigeria.

Complete and submit the application form properly.

Application process

Applicants should follow these steps:

Step 1: Register

Fill in your personal and business information through the designated application form.

Step 2: Complete onboarding.

Carefully provide accurate details to avoid disqualification during screening. Double-check all information before submitting, as edits will not be allowed afterwards. Multiple submissions are discouraged.

Step 3: Disbursement stage after applying:

Applicants may be contacted for clarification or additional details.

The names of shortlisted candidates will be published on the programme’s website, and applicants are advised to monitor updates regularly.

Successful applicants will be notified once their eligibility has been confirmed and the grant is approved.

Interested individuals should ensure they submit their applications by filling the form before the March 31, 2026, deadline using this link.

