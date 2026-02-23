University of Ibadan (UI) defended 58 first - class graduates against criticism from social critic Professor Chidi Odinkalu

The respected higher institution emphasised rigorous academic standards and merit-based admissions for its law graduates

UI subsequently challenged Prof. Odinkalu to experience its grading system firsthand by applying to the university

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo State - The University of Ibadan (UI) has defended the 58 first-class graduates produced by the institution’s faculty of law in the 2024/2025 academic session, describing criticisms of the development as ill-informed and unwarranted.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement on its known X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, February 17, UI asserted that its scholars achieved excellence through "exceptional hard work."

University of Ibadan (UI) defends 58 first-class law graduates amid Professor Chidi Odinkalu’s criticism. Photo credit: @ibadanuni, @OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

UI stands by first-class graduates

Recall that social critic Professor Chidi Odinkalu had highlighted that 40% of UI’s graduating law students earned first-class degrees, suggesting it may be a statistical anomaly.

Of 146 students who completed the programme, 58 earned first-class honours, a figure that has since generated debate on social media.

In recent years, the announcement of a high number of first-class graduates by Nigerian universities has often been met with mixed reactions.

While such achievements traditionally attract praise, they have also drawn scrutiny from sections of the public who question whether academic standards are being maintained.

The concern stems from a long-held belief that a first-class degree is exceptionally difficult to obtain and, by implication, should be rare.

In response to Professor Odinkalu’s criticism, the University of Ibadan posted on X:

"Dear @ChidiOdinkalu, at the University of Ibadan, excellence is earned through rigorous academic standards, merit-based admissions, & a demanding curriculum that has produced leaders for over 75 years. Our 58 First Class honours reflect the exceptional hard work of these students."

University of Ibadan challenges Odinkalu over grading

In a follow-up tweet on Wednesday, February 18, UI aimed a dig at Prof. Odinkalu.

The university asked the former National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson to rewrite the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and enrol in UI "to know our grading system."

The University of Ibadan challenges Prof. Chidi Odinkalu to experience its grading system firsthand. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

UI wrote:

"Respectfully sir, @ChidiOdinkalu, you do not measure success by the quantum of failures. If you feel offended with the numbers of first class we have, you're free to write JAMB again, sir, & enroll in UI to know our grading system. If it is from UI, it is of outstanding quality."

Read more on the University of Ibadan:

UI graduate offered cool job

Legit.ng earlier reported that a UI fresh graduate's decision to celebrate her academic feat on X (formerly Twitter) earned her a job opportunity.

Many netizens sent kind messages as they celebrated Oluwaseyifunmi's feat.

Source: Legit.ng