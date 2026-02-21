A University of Ibadan graduate earned a first-class degree in Industrial Chemistry and emerged as the best graduating student

He revealed he had won several academic awards since secondary school, including best science and overall best student recognitions

His achievement sparked congratulatory messages online, with many praising his consistency to excellence

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has celebrated his academic success online after earning a first-class degree in Industrial Chemistry and emerging as the best graduating student.

The graduate, identified on X as Ojo Oluwadamilare, shared photos of himself while announcing the milestone achievement.

He wrote on his trending post:

"B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry, University of Ibadan.

First Class Honours.

Best Graduating Student.✨❤️.

I came, I saw, and I conquered."

University of Ibadan graduate celebrates achievement

In a follow-up post, he highlighted his long-standing academic excellence in response to a tweet from an X user that said:

"Brag about your academic excellence."

Oluwadamilare then revealed that his achievements date back to his secondary school years. His post mentioned four awards he had achieved right from his secondary school days.

According to him, he received the Best Science Student Award and the Overall Best Student Award in secondary school.

He also disclosed that he won the Cardiff Competition Award in 2019 as the best student and later received the UI Alumni Competition award.

His post read:

"Secondary school days.

- Received the best Science Student Award in Secondary school.

- Received the Overall Best Student Award in Secondary school.

- Won the Cardiff Competition Award in 2019 when I was in Secondary school as the best student.

- Won the U.I Alumni Competition."

His posts have drawn congratulatory messages from social media users, many of whom praised his dedication, consistency, and commitment to excellence.

Observers noted that his academic journey reflects years of discipline and hard work, inspiring younger students to remain focused on their goals.

The University of Ibadan is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s top universities, making his accomplishment especially notable.

His story continued to motivate others online, with many celebrating his success and encouraging academic excellence.

