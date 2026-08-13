Astronomical calculations place the start of Ramadan 2027 in the UAE on Monday, February 8, 2027

The UAE's Moon Sighting Committee will only confirm the official date after the crescent moon is observed on February 7

Eid Al Fitr is currently forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 2027, though this remains subject to moon sighting

Ramadan 2027 is expected to begin on Monday, February 8, 2027 in the United Arab Emirates, based on current astronomical calculations, though the official date will not be confirmed until the crescent moon is formally sighted.

According to forecasts, the crescent moon will be sought on the evening of Sunday, February 7, 2027.

Families prepare for Eid celebrations as the holiday period approaches. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Should religious authorities sight it that evening, Muslims will observe their first Tarawih prayers before beginning the first day of fasting on February 8, Gulf News reports.

The UAE's Moon Sighting Committee and relevant religious authorities hold the final say on when the holy month officially starts.

Why Ramadan Falls on a Different Date Each Year

Ramadan follows the Islamic lunar calendar, which consists of 12 months and runs about 354 days, roughly 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar.

Because of this difference, the holy month shifts earlier by approximately 10 to 11 days each year, meaning Muslims experience fasting across every season over a cycle of around 33 years.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered the holiest period of the year for Muslims. It marks the month in which the Quran is believed to have been first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

Worshippers gather for Eid prayers marking the end of Ramadan. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

During this period, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset each day, abstaining from food, drink, and smoking, while deepening their focus on prayer, charity, and community.

What Businesses and Planners Should Know

The holy month is expected to last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent. Current forecasts put Eid Al Fitr on Wednesday, March 10, 2027, though that date also remains subject to official confirmation.

For businesses in retail, hospitality, construction, and real estate, the projected dates offer an early planning window for adjusting working hours, project timelines, and seasonal demand cycles.

Official regulations tied to Ramadan working arrangements will be announced closer to the time by the relevant UAE authorities.

With around 198 days to go before the expected start of Ramadan 2027, Muslim-majority countries are anticipated to begin preparations in the months ahead, from organising mosque programmes and public services to setting out formal moon-sighting procedures.

Despite the precision of modern astronomical tools, the traditional crescent moon sighting remains central to how the beginning of Ramadan is officially determined.

Saudi Arabia announces Eid holiday dates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.

The break will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng