A Nigerian man identified as Uche_xxi on X shared his reaction after researching the cheapest routes to relocate abroad

He said the figures he came across were so overwhelming that he began laughing to himself at night after seeing them

His post quickly resonated with other Nigerians who had faced the same wall when trying to japa

A Nigerian man known on X as Uche_xxi went viral after sharing what happened when he sat down to research the cheapest possible routes to relocate abroad, only to find himself laughing alone at the figures staring back at him.

In a post that struck a chord with many Nigerians grinding through the same reality, Uche_xxi described how what started as a hopeful research session quickly turned into a moment of quiet, painful self-awareness.

Man speaks after conducting a research on cheapest routes to japa. Photo credit: @shapecharge/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Japa Research That Ended in Laughter

Writing on X, Uche_xxi said he had set out to find the most affordable options for relocating out of Nigeria, commonly referred to in Nigerian slang as "japa."

What he found on his screen, however, left him feeling he had nowhere to go due to the amount involved.

The post captured a feeling many young Nigerians knew well, the collision between the dream of relocating and the financial reality that quickly followed.

Rather than despair openly, Uche_xxi turned to laughter, a reaction that many who saw the post found instantly familiar.

Nigerians React to the Viral Japa Post

The post drew swift responses from other Nigerians who had been through the same experience or were in it.

Fola said:

"Na this realization Dey funny pass you go close that lappy just start Dey pity yourself."

UTDWorthy said:

"I Dey see 32188 of which I’m certain it is not Naira."

Tolu Davis added:

"This school for Canada gave me admission, I didn’t even bother to proceed cos where money."

See the post below:

Nigerian man documents journey relocating abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man shared a video of his successful relocation to Europe for his postgraduate studies.

He showed the moment he received his official scholarship award letter and his approved visa in a yellow DHL package.

Source: Legit.ng