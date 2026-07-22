The NUC has approved 24 new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for KWASU beginning with the 2026/2027 session

The approval expanded KWASU's academic offerings with new courses across engineering, health, education and the arts

The university's vice-chancellor has welcomed the approval and commended staff involved in the NUC verification exercise

Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has received approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to begin 24 new academic programmes from the 2026/2027 academic session.

The university announced the development in a press statement shared on its official X account, @KwasuOfficial, on Wednesday, July 22.

Twenty-four new programmes set to begin at KWASU from 2026/2027 session.

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the approval was contained in a letter dated June 19, 2026, and addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh. The letter was signed by the NUC's Director of Academic Planning, Abubakar M. Girei.

The approval covers 14 undergraduate programmes and 10 postgraduate programmes.

New undergraduate courses

The newly approved undergraduate programmes are B.Sc. Architecture, B.Sc. Quantity Surveying, B.Sc. Surveying and Geoinformatics, B.NSc. Nursing Science, B.Ed. Educational Technology, B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling, B.Ed. Health Education, B.Ed. Entrepreneurship Education, B.Sc. Insurance and Risk Management, B.Ed. Technology Education, B.Community Health Science, B.Eng. Computer Engineering, B.Eng. Industrial and Production Engineering, and B.Eng. Biomedical Engineering.

The approval means KWASU can admit students into the programmes from the 2026/2027 academic session.

Postgraduate programmes also approved

The NUC also approved 10 postgraduate programmes for the university.

They include M.A. and Ph.D. Fine and Applied Arts, M.A. and Ph.D. Performing Arts, M.A. Linguistics, PGD, M.Tech. and Ph.D. Food Science and Technology, Ph.D. Hospitality and Tourism Management, Ph.D. Public Administration, and Ph.D. Mass Communication.

Vice-Chancellor reacts

Reacting to the approval, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, welcomed the development. He congratulated staff members who contributed to the resource verification exercise carried out by the NUC ahead of the approval.

He said the university would continue to maintain its standards in teaching, research, and community development, to produce graduates capable of driving development locally and globally.

NUC recognises new Taraba state university

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Universities Commission (NUC) officially recognised the Taraba State University of Tropical Agriculture, Science, Technology, and Climate Action (TSU-TASCA) as a state-owned university.

The new institution will focus on tropical agriculture, science, technology, environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

Source: Legit.ng