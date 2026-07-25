The NSCDC Mining Marshals formally wrote to House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas over allegations raised by a Kogi lawmaker on the floor of the House

The unit said the claims made by Hon. Abdullahi Danga were rooted in allegations from a police officer they accused of aiding the escape of illegal mining suspects

Mining Marshals cited sector revenue growth from ₦6 billion in 2023 to over ₦70 billion by June 2026 as evidence of their enforcement impact

Abuja, FCT - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have written an eight-page petition to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, asking the National Assembly to reject what the unit called "false, disparaging and politically motivated" claims made by a member of the House.

The petition, dated Friday, July 24, 2026 and signed by the unit's commander, ACC Attah John Onoja, was directed at allegations raised in a motion by Hon. Abdullahi Danga, who represents the Adavi/Okehi Federal Constituency of Kogi state.

The Mining Marshals urge the National Assembly and the public to disregard what they describe as false allegations against them. Photo credit: @Pressman2040

Source: Twitter

The Mining Marshals said the motion contained unfounded claims designed to weaken ongoing reforms in Nigeria's solid minerals sector under Minister Dr Dele Alake.

Source of the Allegations Questioned

According to the letter, Danga's claims drew heavily from allegations earlier made by CSP Abdulmajeed Abisoye Oyewumi of the Force Intelligence Department. The Mining Marshals said those allegations had already been publicly refuted through documentary evidence, including a bank statement of the officer in question and official responses published in national newspapers.

The unit went further, saying the same police officer faces possible criminal prosecution over alleged involvement in helping foreign nationals evade trial for illegal mining offences. The Marshals argued this background revealed the motive behind the original allegations.

On claims that the unit misappropriated public funds, the Mining Marshals flatly denied any wrongdoing, saying they operate with limited logistical support from the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and the NSCDC and have never received or diverted government funds.

Revenue Growth Cited as Proof of Performance

The petition pointed to a significant rise in mining sector revenue as evidence of the unit's effectiveness. Official figures referenced in the letter showed revenue climbed from about ₦6 billion in 2023 to over ₦70 billion by June 2026. The unit attributed the increase to enforcement activities carried out alongside broader reforms by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

The Mining Marshals also said their joint operations with the military and other security agencies had disrupted numerous illegal mining sites, led to the seizure of equipment, and resulted in arrests and prosecutions currently before the Federal High Court.

Commander Onoja urged the National Assembly, industry stakeholders and the public to disregard what he described as attempts to discredit the unit and the gains recorded under the Federal Government's mining reforms. He said the Mining Marshals would continue to enforce the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act 2007, the Mining Regulations of 2011, and related government policies.

Copies of the petition were sent to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, the NSCDC Commandant-General, and the Chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals Development.

The NSCDC Mining Marshals say their enforcement operations have helped boost Nigeria's mining sector revenue from ₦6 billion in 2023 to over ₦70 billion by June 2026. Photo credit: @Pressman2040

Source: Twitter

Alake: Opponents of Mining Marshals are Economic Saboteurs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government reaffirmed its support for the NSCDC Mining Marshals, warning individuals and groups attempting to obstruct the unit's operations that they will face legal consequences.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, delivered the warning during the commissioning of eight gun trucks acquired to strengthen the activities of the Mining Marshals at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng