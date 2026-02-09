A brilliant Nigerian has shared tips on how he was able to pass his JAMB exam and achieve a total score of 338

The individual mentioned that he had previously been denied admission despite wanting to study his dream course

He broke down the strategy he adopted, which helped him score 338 and urged JAMB aspirants who wish to score high to adopt his approach

Okonkwo Chukwudozie Joshua, a young Nigerian man whose story went viral in 2024 after he was denied admission to study his dream course despite scoring 304 in JAMB, has shared tips on how he got 338 in the 2025 JAMB examination and secured admission into a university.

The individual had gone viral in 2024 after sharing a post regarding his admission denial into Nnamdi Azikwe University, UNIZIK.

Student overcomes admission denial

In an article published by Legit.ng in 2024, the young man lamented his struggle to secure admission. He revealed that before the 2024 exam, he had written an exam in 2022 but was denied admission.

In 2023, he did not register for the JAMB exam because he was waiting for admission into the university, hopeful that his previous score would be enough.

However, in 2024, when he could not secure admission with his 2022 JAMB score of 304, he wrote another exam but was denied admission again.

In a post he made available on his page @_joshuals on 8 February 2026, he gave an update and shared tips on how he passed the JAMB exam he sat for in 2025 with a score of 338.

He took to his page to announce that he had already moved past the stage of seeking admission, as he is now admitted into a university and is currently in 200L, while sharing tips on how he was able to achieve such a high score.

He wrote

"X pushed this tweet to a different audience. This happened in 2024, why's everyone reacting like it's recent... 😅 Btw, I've got past this stage."

"Rewrote JAMB in 2025 though.

"Had 338.

"To help 2026 JAMBites,

"I will be sharing how I achieved this.

"Today. By 6pm.

"Be there. 👋."

In a subsequent post on 8 February, he spoke about the messages he received from people after his post went viral and his current level in a Nigerian university.

Man reveals strategy that helped score 338

He wrote

"I've got lots of DMs requesting I share my secret. Here you go. 👋"

"How I moved from 226 in my first JAMB mock to finally having 338 in my third JAMB."

"Hey, no magic here, anyone can do it."

"This is exactly what I did to be able to achieve that high in my last sitting..."

No fluff, No AI, typed from a heart willing to help others.

"Check thread:

"Btw, for those asking..."

"Yup, I'm in school now."

"Med n Surg. 200L."

He eventually shared details of his struggle in search of admission and the strategy he adopted to get a very high JAMB score.

While he had previously used past questions dating back 10 years to achieve 284 and 304 in previous exams, he mentioned that he used a specific strategy to score over 300 in the JAMB exam. He noted that anyone scoring less than this probably did not adopt his style.

Speaking about the strategy, he explained that he downloaded the JAMB syllabus and divided it into sections topic by topic, then ran it through AI.

He stated:

"I downloaded the JAMB syllabus, then cropped it into sections (topic by topic)... Reason for the cropping is so that the AI won't run out of what to say and give very short information that won't help."

After breaking down the JAMB syllabus into topics, he explained that he used a prompt with a particular AI which helped him finish the syllabus in a very short time.

He continued

"This strategy helped me finish the syllabus in a short period of time, notwithstanding I was reading for JUPEB as well. Still pulled 338."

After completing the JAMB syllabus, he added that he reread some of the things he jotted down, coupled with knowledge acquired from past questions.

The individual also shared a screenshot showing the score he got in his last JAMB exam and his details as a student studying medicine and surgery at the college of medicine.

Read the post below:

