Ngozi Nwosu's management broke their silence on the actress's condition after she publicly revealed she needs 3 surgeries costing N30 million

The management confirmed the veteran actress is doing well and is being prepared for her first surgery, scheduled for next week

Her management urged the public to continue supporting Ngozi and warned fans to rely solely on official channels for verified updates

The management of veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu has released a heartfelt update on her ongoing health struggles, reassuring fans that she is doing well and preparing for her first surgery.

Earlier, Nwosu had revealed in a post that she is battling an undisclosed ailment requiring three surgeries, with costs estimated at ₦30 million.

Ngozi Nwosu’s management shares emotional update amid ongoing health battle. Credit: @ngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

She admitted that sharing the news was difficult but emphasised the urgency of her situation, saying she needs life-saving medical intervention.

In a new statement shared via her Instagram page, her management expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from Nigerians and fans worldwide.

“Dear Nigerians, fans, friends, and everyone who has shown love to our beloved veteran actress, Ngozi Nwosu, thank you.

We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support, prayers, donations, calls, messages, and kind words received so far. Your generosity has made a tremendous difference.

We are pleased to share that Ngozi Nwosu is doing well and is currently being prepared for her first surgery, scheduled for sometime next week.

While we have made meaningful progress, we still need your continued support. Please keep her in your prayers, continue to share her story, and, if you are able, support her financially.”

Fans pray for Ngozi Nwosu over worrisome video from hospital bed. Photo credit@ngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

The management further urged the public to rely only on verified updates from her official team. They concluded with a message of appreciation:

“Thank you, Nigeria. Thank you to everyone around the world standing with her. Your kindness, compassion, and generosity mean more than words can express. You are amazing.”

This update brings hope to fans who have been anxiously following her health journey, while also highlighting the continued need for support as she faces the first of three critical surgeries.

See the update from Ngozi Nwosu’s management:

Ngozi Nwosu speaks about domestic abuse

Legit.ng had reported that actress Ngozi Nwosu had opened up about her personal life and why she is not yet married despite being in her 60s.

In an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, she said that her man gave her an option and she had to make her choice.

She noted that she regretted it later on, but had to move on after thinking of the reason for leaving.

Source: Legit.ng