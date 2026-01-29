The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) reveals many undergraduates engage as professional UTME examination takers

JAMB says 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates must disclose matriculation status to avoid penalties

The examination body warns that failure to disclose can lead to loss of admission opportunities

FCT, Abuja- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said many undergraduates operate as ‘professional’ Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) takers.

JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said many matriculated students were involved in examination malpractice as professional UTME takers.

Benjamin said candidates declaring their matriculation status during 2026 UTME registration would help speed up the process of taking necessary action whenever such individuals are caught.

As repprted by Guardian, Benjamin made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

“Recent findings indicate that many matriculated students are engaged as professional examination takers. Mandatory disclosure, therefore, expedites appropriate action whenever such candidates are apprehended.”

The JAMB spokesperson said all candidates registering for the 2026 UTME/DE are required to disclose their matriculation status where applicable.

Benjamin explained that undergraduates registering for the UTME/DE did not commit any offence, but failure to disclose such status constitutes a violation.

He warned that 2026 UTME candidates who fail to disclose their status risk losing both their former and new admission opportunities.

He explained that disclosure implies that once an undergraduate secures a new admission, any previous admission automatically lapses.

This is because the law does not permit a candidate to hold two admissions at the same time.

