UTME 2026: JAMB Mentions Those Who Operate as ‘Professional’ Exams Takers
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) reveals many undergraduates engage as professional UTME examination takers
- JAMB says 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates must disclose matriculation status to avoid penalties
- The examination body warns that failure to disclose can lead to loss of admission opportunities
FCT, Abuja- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said many undergraduates operate as ‘professional’ Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) takers.
JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said many matriculated students were involved in examination malpractice as professional UTME takers.
Benjamin said candidates declaring their matriculation status during 2026 UTME registration would help speed up the process of taking necessary action whenever such individuals are caught.
As repprted by Guardian, Benjamin made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
“Recent findings indicate that many matriculated students are engaged as professional examination takers. Mandatory disclosure, therefore, expedites appropriate action whenever such candidates are apprehended.”
The JAMB spokesperson said all candidates registering for the 2026 UTME/DE are required to disclose their matriculation status where applicable.
Benjamin explained that undergraduates registering for the UTME/DE did not commit any offence, but failure to disclose such status constitutes a violation.
He warned that 2026 UTME candidates who fail to disclose their status risk losing both their former and new admission opportunities.
He explained that disclosure implies that once an undergraduate secures a new admission, any previous admission automatically lapses.
This is because the law does not permit a candidate to hold two admissions at the same time.
UTME 2026: How to Improve your JAMB score
Recall that going by the words of James Baker, the former U.S. Secretary of State, “proper preparation prevents poor performance"
For students to excel in JAMB's UTME 2026, candidates need to know certain tips.
With the right approach and following the step-by-step study plan adopted by past top scorers, JAMB candidates can score 340+ in UTME.
2026 UTME: JAMB cancels concession for Albinos
Legit.ng also reported that JAMB cancelled special registration for albinism in the 2026 UTME due to misuse
The examination body said over 7,000 candidates falsely claimed to be albinos last year, prompting this decision.
JAMB also urged faith-based institutions to clearly state their religious status from the outset.
