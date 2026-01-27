JAMB has announced it would not be using some computer-based centres for the 2026 unified tertiary matriculation examination

The board explained that the reason is due to the centres' lack of monitoring devices that would give the authorities oversight of their operations

The decision came as JAMB assured it is committed to leaving no stone unturned for the 2026 UTME

As the registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commenced nationwide on Monday, January 26, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that some centres would be excluded from the list of accredited venues where registration and examination will take place.

The decision was announced as JAMB released detailed and extensive guidelines for this year's exercise.

The board has assured Nigerians that this year, it would do everything in its power to deliver the best obtainable and seamless service to candidates across the nation.

On the back of that, the board has decided that all centres interested in hosting JAMB must have every corner of their facilities fixed with closed-circuit television (CCTV) to enable real-time monitoring of operation on every centre at JAMB headquarters in Abuja.

The resolution was reached in a meeting between the JAMB registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede and some stakeholders, including Peace Monitors, Chief Technical Advisers, Chief External Examiners, as well as zonal and state coordinators involved in monitoring CBT centres during the 2026 UTME registration exercise, Punch reported.

JAMB specifies specific CCTV model

To ensure maximum digital security, JAMB has specified the exact model of CCTV cameras that all centres must make use of and also directed the exact spaces in which the cameras must be placed.

In the meeting, Professor Oloyede communicated that only Microsoft and Digitech cameras are allowed for coverage, and they must be connected via wire, as opposed to manipulatable wireless connections.

He explained that the reason for the stringent conditions is to avoid a recurrence of what happened at some locations during the 2025 UTME, where some centres were found to be digitally manipulating live footage of the CCTV.

The registrar revealed that the centres caught last year have been delisted and are currently being prosecuted.

Oloyede ordered all existing centres to migrate to HIKVision Closed Circuit Television systems and recommended HIKVision as the Network Video Recorder or Digital Video Recorder.

He mentioned that the recorders must have a minimum of 16 channels to cover every area of the examination centre.

According to Oloyede, the camera must cover the examination area, verification area, holding room, walkways, examination hall, server room, as well as entrance and exit doors.

UTME 2026: JAMB releases registration guidelines

