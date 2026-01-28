Africa Digital Media Awards

2026 UTME: How to Get JAMB Profile Code With NIN Without Attached Phone Number
Education

2026 UTME: How to Get JAMB Profile Code With NIN Without Attached Phone Number

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • JAMB clarifies profile code generation for UTME candidates without phone-linked NIN
  • Registrar urges candidates to study exam guidelines to avoid registration sanctions
  • Candidates express concerns regarding previous admissions and NIN discrepancies on social media

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has explained how a prospective candidate for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) without a phone number attached to their National Identification Number (NIN) can generate a profile code for their registration.

The registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, while announcing the registration timeline in Lagos, urged candidates to study the examination guidelines carefully before registering. He said understanding the rules remains the most effective way to avoid sanctions during the registration and examination process.

JAMB has explained how the 2026 UTME candidate whose phone number are not attached to their NIN can generate their profile code.
JAMB explains how UTME candidates can generate profile codes when their phone number are not attached to their NIN Photo Credit: @NITDANigeria
Recall that the UTME is a yearly exercise conducted by JAMB for Nigerians seeking admission into tertiary institutions in the country. However, some Nigerians have called for its suspension, sharing the view that candidates should be able to go to their preferred institution and applied for their courses of choices.

JAMB speaks on generating UTME profile code

The examination board gave the explanation regarding registration with NIN that has no phone number attached to it, while responding to questions pertaining to that on social media on Wednesday, January 28. One Oladapo Tinubu has thrown the question to JAMB, stating that his daughter had NIN without a phone number attached to it.

In responding to the question, the examination board said:

"Let her visit NIMC to validate the NIN, then, use it to generate profile code by sending NIN followed by a space, then the eleven digits of the NIN to either 55019 or 66019. Eg. Send NIN 23456789012 to 55019 or 66019."

Reactions on JAMB UTME profile code

However, some prospective 2026 UTME candidates have taken to the comment section of JAMB's response and reacted to the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Pluto asked another question:

"Please reply me..I was about registering for jamb last year but I didn't later registered because of my age but I generated profile code already,now I can't generate profile code this year because I have lost the sim card And I can't retrieve it please please help me."
Nigerians have started reacting as JAMB commented on 2026 UTME profile code using NIN without a phone number attached to it.
Nigerians react as JAMB commented on 2026 UTME profile code Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ
Olasunkanmi Abdulhaleem narrated a fresh ordeal:

"I was admitted last year but I want do another UTME this year, and I've been hearing that anyone who did UTME last year cannot do another UTME this year! Please is that true?"

Couple Goals asked question on NIN details change:

"What to do after changing details in NIN but jamb is still showing the old details What should I do?"

Adam Jr complained about Date of Birth:

"@JAMBHQ I'm having issues on my date of birth and I'm about to graduate this year what's solution please?"

UTME 2026: JAMB releases registration guidelines

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released detailed guidelines for the registration of candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Prospective candidates are required to have a National Identification Number (NIN), an email address, among others.

Legit.ng had reported that the JAMB 2026 UTME form would be on sale from Friday, January 31, 2026, until Saturday, March 8, 2026

