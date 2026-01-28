JAMB confirmed that candidates could sit for the 2026 UTME in eight cities outside Nigeria, including London, Johannesburg, and Accra

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced that candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) could sit for the test in eight countries outside Nigeria.

According to the Board, the registration and examination centres were located in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Accra (Ghana), Banjul (The Gambia), Beau (Sierra Leone), Cotonou (Benin Republic), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Johannesburg (South Africa), and London (United Kingdom).

JAMB stated that the Nigerian Missions (Embassies) in each of these cities were available to guide candidates on registration and examination procedures. The Board explained that candidates could reach out to the embassies for support during the process.

How much is JAMB registration fee for foreign candidates?

The Board confirmed that the registration fee for candidates from the eight foreign countries was fifty United States Dollars ($50) or its equivalent in the local currency of each country.

How to register for JAMB 2026 abroad?

JAMB reported that candidates outside Nigeria were required to download the application documents from the official website www.jamb.gov.ng. After completing the forms, candidates were instructed to submit them with the registration fee at the designated centres in their respective countries. The Board also noted that candidates could pay online as indicated on the website.

JAMB’s statement

The Board emphasised:

“Candidates from the eight foreign countries are to download the application documents from the Board's website, complete and submit it with the fee (or pay online) at the designated centres in the country as indicated on the website."

This announcement highlighted JAMB’s effort to make the UTME accessible to Nigerian candidates living abroad, ensuring that students in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe had the opportunity to take part in the examination.

What is the date for 2026 UTME?

Registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was announced to begin on January 26 and continue until February 28, 2026 at approved Computer-Based Test centres across Nigeria, according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Board made the announcement in Lagos on Saturday, January 24, 2026, during a meeting with State Commissioners for Education ahead of the 2025 UTME and Direct Entry exercises.

JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, explained that the process would follow a clear timeline, starting with the early sale of application documents. He stated that the selection for the mock examination would close on February 16. The Registrar further disclosed that the sale of Direct Entry application documents and ePIN vending would open on March 2 and close on April 25.

UTME 2026: List of approved JAMB registration centres

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the official list of approved registration centres for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The centres were spread across all 36 states of Nigeria, ensuring that candidates had access to accredited facilities for their registration and computer-based testing.

