Registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination opened on Monday, January 26, as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board rolled out timelines, fees and operational guidelines for candidates nationwide.

The JAMB registrar, Prof. Is-haaq Oloyede, said preparations were designed to deliver a smooth process for applicants, adding that systems had been strengthened to improve service delivery at approved centres.

He disclosed the details during an engagement with stakeholders, with the information also published in the board’s weekly bulletin.

JAMB announces registration dates

UTME registration for candidates within and outside Nigeria is scheduled to run from Monday, January 26, 2026, to Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Oloyede said the vending of e-PINs began earlier on January 19 and will end on Thursday, February 26, ahead of the official close of registration two days later.

For candidates applying through the Direct Entry route, the registrar announced a separate timeline. The sale of application documents and e-PIN vending for the 2026 Direct Entry exercise will commence on Monday, March 2, 2026, and run until Saturday, April 25, 2026.

He added that Direct Entry registration will be conducted strictly at JAMB zonal offices and state offices across the country.

Cost breakdown for UTME candidates

Oloyede outlined three categories of e-PINs approved for the 2026 exercise.

“There will be three categories of e-PINs: Direct Entry (N5,700); UTME only without mock (N7,200); and UTME with mock (N8,700),” he said.

He explained that the charges cover several components, including the application fee, reading text, CBT centre registration service, UTME service charge, bank charges and the optional mock examination fee.

According to the registrar, the main UTME will be conducted between Thursday, April 16, and Saturday, April 25, 2026. The optional mock UTME is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2026, for candidates who opt for the test.

Rules, corrections and enforcement

Candidates with issues related to biodata, including errors in names or dates of birth, were advised to resolve them with the National Identity Management Commission before registration.

Oloyede said JAMB would rely solely on data generated from NIMC and would not process corrections outside that platform.

He also urged candidates to register only at approved CBT centres, professional registration centres and JAMB offices.

CBT centre operators were warned against extortion and unauthorised charges, with Oloyede stating that centres found guilty risk licence withdrawal and prosecution.

He added that centre owners would be held responsible for the conduct of their staff, noting that ignorance would not be accepted as a defence.

