JAMB has clarified that candidates already enrolled in tertiary institutions were not barred from registering for the 2026 UTME or Direct Entry examinations

The board stated that candidates were only required to disclose their matriculation status to prevent multiple admissions

JAMB warned that failure to declare existing admission could lead to forfeiture of both old and new offers

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has clarified that candidates currently enrolled in tertiary institutions are not barred from registering for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination or Direct Entry, dismissing widespread claims suggesting otherwise.

The Board described the reports as misleading and deliberately distorted, warning candidates and parents against relying on unofficial interpretations of its guidelines.

In a statement issued on January 28, 2026, JAMB said the controversy arose from the misrepresentation of its 2026 UTME and DE registration directives by individuals it described as self-styled education advocates.

It was the CEO of Educare, Alexx Onyia, who raised the issue on X that undergraduates have been banned from registering for UTME.

In a post that has garnered over 200,000 views as of the moment of filing this report, Onyia wrote:

"I’ve read JAMB’s new policy that says a candidate with an existing admission must terminate it before registering again. I strongly disagree. Here’s why: Imagine a student currently studying Botany, but who now wants to pursue Medicine. Under this new policy, the student must: First lose their current admission, then register for JAMB, then hope they meet Medicine cut-off. What if they don’t? They’ve just been forced to drop out of school for nothing. That’s not order. That’s policy-induced risk. No serious education system asks young people to destroy a valid future before qualifying for a better one."

According to the board in a sternly worded rebuttal, the false narrative that students already in universities cannot write JAMB resurfaces every registration season and is often driven by personal interests rather than facts.

What JAMB actually directed

JAMB explained that its instruction was straightforward and aligned with its statutory responsibility to prevent multiple admissions.

All candidates registering for the 2026 UTME or DE are required to disclose their matriculation status where applicable. The Board said this disclosure requirement has been wrongly framed as a prohibition.

“It is not an offence for a candidate to register for the UTME/DE while still enrolled in an institution. However, failure to disclose such status constitutes an offence,” the statement said.

JAMB added that disclosure simply ensures transparency in the admission process and allows the system to function as intended.

The Board further clarified that once a candidate secures admission through the latest registration, any previous admission automatically lapses. This, it noted, is in line with existing laws governing admissions in Nigeria.

JAMB states law against multiple admissions

JAMB stressed that the law does not permit candidates to hold two admissions at the same time under any circumstances. It said the disclosure requirement was designed to protect the integrity of the admissions system and prevent abuse.

Recent findings by the board also revealed that some matriculated students were involved in examination malpractice by operating as professional examination takers.

JAMB said mandatory disclosure makes it easier to identify and take action against such candidates when apprehended.

Although the board’s systems are capable of detecting prior matriculation, it warned that candidates who fail to declare their status risk losing both their existing admission and any new one secured through UTME or DE.

JAMB cautioned the public against individuals who rush to social media with sensational claims without reading or understanding official guidelines. It advised candidates and parents to rely solely on information released through its official channels.

