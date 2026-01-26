JAMB has issued early guidance ahead of the expected January start of 2026 UTME and Direct Entry registration

Candidates have been informed of a new requirement to declare their current admission status during registration

Prospective candidates have been advised to secure essential documents and make course and school decisions early

Registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry is expected to commence this month, with candidates urged to begin preparations ahead of the exercise.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has issued early guidance to help applicants avoid common mistakes and last-minute setbacks.

The registration process is expected to heavily mirror that of the previous year, although candidates will now be required to declare their current admission status during registration. This includes stating whether they are already enrolled in any tertiary institution, a move aimed at improving data accuracy and admission transparency.

Below are seven important things candidates are encouraged to get ready before the 2026 JAMB registration begins.

Key items candidates must prepare

1. Get your National Identification Number

The National Identification Number remains mandatory for all UTME and Direct Entry candidates. Those without a NIN are advised to visit approved NIMC enrolment centres as soon as possible. Registration cannot proceed without a valid NIN.

2. Secure a registered phone number

Candidates must generate a JAMB profile code by sending their NIN via a registered phone number to a JAMB shortcode. This phone number will also receive official updates, making it important that it is personal and easily accessible.

3. Create a functional email address

An email address is required during registration and serves as a backup for profile recovery. Candidates without an email are advised to create one in advance. Gmail is commonly recommended due to ease of access.

4. Decide on a preferred course

Candidates are encouraged to carefully choose the course they intend to study before registration opens. Having a second-choice course is also advised, as this is required during registration and may improve admission chances.

5. Select preferred institutions early

Applicants should decide on the institutions they wish to apply to, taking into account course availability, admission requirements, fees and location. A backup option such as a polytechnic or college of education is also recommended.

6. Confirm correct subject combination

Each course has specific subject requirements. Candidates are advised to consult the JAMB Brochure to avoid selecting wrong subject combinations, which can automatically disqualify them from admission consideration.

7. Seek guidance where necessary

Candidates who are uncertain about course selection, institutions or subject combinations are encouraged to seek advice from credible sources. Educational platforms and discussion groups remain available for guidance as registration approaches.

