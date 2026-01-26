JAMB has outlined nine mandatory rules candidates are required to observe during the 2026 UTME registration and examination to avoid disqualification

The board fixed January 26 to February 28 as the registration window and reaffirmed the minimum age requirement of 16 years

Candidates were warned that failure to disclose admission history, biometric failure or examination malpractice would lead to disqualification

Registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination began on Monday, January 26, with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board warning candidates that failure to comply with its rules could lead to disqualification.

Many candidates lose their chances of getting into university each year due to avoidable violations rather than poor academic performance in UTME.

JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, releases detailed guidelines for 2026 exams. Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

Source: Twitter

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, announced the registration timeline in Lagos and urged candidates to study the examination guidelines carefully before registering.

He said understanding the rules remains the most effective way to avoid sanctions during the registration and examination process.

JAMB outlined nine key rules candidates must observe to remain eligible for the 2026 UTME.

1. Registration timeline

Registration through the ePIN platform will run from January 26 to February 28. Candidates who fail to complete registration within this window will not be allowed to participate in the examination.

2. Age requirement

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by September 30. Underage candidates may only have their results released after a full age waiver evaluation and must score at least 80 per cent across required assessments.

3. Disclosure of admission history

Candidates are required to declare any previous JAMB registration or admission history. Failure to do so constitutes an offence and attracts disqualification, as running multiple undergraduate programmes concurrently is prohibited.

4. Biometric verification

All candidates must undergo biometric verification before and after the examination. This measure is intended to prevent impersonation and identity fraud.

5. Fingerprint authentication

Fingerprint verification is mandatory before entry into the examination hall. Candidates whose fingerprints cannot be verified will not be permitted to sit for the examination.

JAMB releases nine rules candidates are required to follow during the 2026 UTME registration and examination. Photo: JAMB

Source: Twitter

6. Timely arrival at centres.

Candidates are expected to arrive at their examination centres before the scheduled commencement time. Late arrival may lead to denial of entry.

7. Compliance with invigilators’ instructions

Candidates must listen to and follow all instructions given by invigilators. Disregarding these instructions may result in disciplinary action.

8. Zero tolerance for malpractice

All forms of examination malpractice are prohibited. Candidates caught copying or communicating with others during the examination will be disqualified.

Verification of registration details

Candidates must confirm the accuracy of their personal information, including names and dates of birth. They are also required to bring a printed examination slip to the CBT centre on examination day.

UTME 2026: JAMB releases registration guidelines

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released detailed guidelines for the registration of candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Prospective candidates are required to have a National Identification Number (NIN), an email address, among others.

Legit.ng reports that the JAMB 2026 UTME form will be on sale from Friday, January 31, 2026, until Saturday, March 8, 2026

Source: Legit.ng