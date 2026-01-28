Babcock University has released the full list of approved school fees for the 2026 academic session

The institution confirmed that the fees were structured by department and level, with clear figures for yearly and semester payments

Parents and students were informed that the schedule reflected transparency and the university’s commitment to quality education

Babcock University has officially released the approved school fees schedule for the 2026 academic session.

The announcement was made public through the institution’s admission portal, where the management confirmed that the fees had been structured according to departments and levels of study.

Babcock University releases approved school fees for the 2026 academic session. Photo credit: Babcock University

Source: UGC

The university stated that the fees were designed to reflect the needs of each programme. According to the management, the breakdown covered departments such as Law, Nursing, Accounting, Computer Science, Mass Communication, Agriculture, and several others.

The institution explained that the fees were payable either in full or in instalments, with clear figures provided for both yearly and semester payments.

See the list below:

ACCOUNTING

1. 100 Level – ₦1,286,283.70 (Full Year), ₦836,084.41 (1st Semester)

2. 200 Level – ₦1,286,283.70, ₦836,084.41

3. 300 Level – ₦1,187,338.80, ₦771,770.22

4. 400 Level – ₦1,022,866.35, ₦664,863.13

5. 500 Level – ₦1,022,866.35, ₦664,863.13

AGRICULTURE

1. 100 Level – ₦1,175,367.70, ₦763,989.01

2. 200 Level – ₦1,175,367.70, ₦763,989.01

3. 300 Level – ₦1,084,954.80, ₦705,220.62

4. 400 Level – ₦924,748.35, ₦601,086.43

5. 500 Level – ₦924,748.35, ₦601,086.43

ANATOMY

1. 100 Level – ₦1,249,311.70, ₦812,052.61

2. 200 Level – ₦1,249,311.70, ₦812,052.61

3. 300 Level – ₦1,153,210.80, ₦749,587.02

4. 400 Level – ₦990,160.35, ₦643,604.23

5. 500 Level – ₦990,160.35, ₦643,604.23

ARCHITECTURE

1. 100 Level – ₦1,270,750.00, ₦825,987.50

2. 200 Level – ₦1,270,750.00, ₦825,987.50

3. 300 Level – ₦1,221,875.00, ₦794,218.75

BIOCHEMISTRY

1. 100 Level – ₦1,249,311.70, ₦812,052.61

2. 200 Level – ₦1,249,311.70, ₦812,052.61

3. 300 Level – ₦1,153,210.80, ₦749,587.02

4. 400 Level – ₦990,160.35, ₦643,604.23

5. 500 Level – ₦990,160.35, ₦643,604.23

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

1. 100 Level – ₦1,249,311.70, ₦812,052.61

2. 200 Level – ₦1,249,311.70, ₦812,052.61

3. 300 Level – ₦1,153,210.80, ₦749,587.02

4. 400 Level – ₦990,160.35, ₦643,604.23

5. 500 Level – ₦990,160.35, ₦643,604.23

CIVIL ENGINEERING

1. 100 Level – ₦1,484,173.50, ₦964,712.78

2. 200 Level – ₦1,484,173.50, ₦964,712.78

3. 300 Level – ₦1,385,228.60, ₦900,398.59

COMPUTER SCIENCE

1. 100 Level – ₦1,286,283.70, ₦836,084.41

2. 200 Level – ₦1,286,283.70, ₦836,084.41

3. 300 Level – ₦1,187,338.80, ₦771,770.22

4. 400 Level – ₦1,022,866.35, ₦664,863.13

5. 500 Level – ₦1,022,866.35, ₦664,863.13

LAW

1. 100 Level – ₦2,001,987.00, ₦1,301,291.55

2. 200 Level – ₦2,001,987.00, ₦1,301,291.55

3. 300 Level – ₦1,847,988.00, ₦1,201,192.20

4. 400 Level – ₦1,655,988.50, ₦1,076,392.53

5. 500 Level – ₦1,655,988.50, ₦1,076,392.53

NURSING SCIENCE

1. 100 Level – ₦1,484,173.50, ₦964,712.78

2. 200 Level – ₦1,484,173.50, ₦964,712.78

3. 300 Level – ₦1,385,228.60, ₦900,398.59

4. 400 Level – ₦1,156,283.70, ₦751,584.41

5. 500 Level – ₦1,156,283.70, ₦751,584.41

THEOLOGY

1. 100 Level – ₦1,138,393.10, ₦739,955.52

2. 200 Level – ₦1,138,393.10, ₦739,955.52

3. 300 Level – ₦1,050,824.40, ₦683,035.86

4. 400 Level – ₦892,040.05, ₦579,826.03

5. 500 Level – ₦892,040.05, ₦579,826.03

See the remaining list here.

Babcock University publishes transparent school fees schedule for parents and guardians. Photo credit: Babcock University

Source: Facebook

Babcock University announces modern dress code for students

Legit.ng earlier reported that Babcock University management announced fresh rules on students’ groom ing and dress sense ahead of the institution’s forthcoming examinations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, and signed by the Vice President for Student Development, Olanivi Arije, the university confirmed the cancellation of all hair-pass permits previously in circulation.

Source: Legit.ng