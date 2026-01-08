Babcock University has introduced strict new groom ing and dress code rules ahead of upcoming examinations

The institution announced the immediate cancellation of all hair-pass permits, declaring them illegal

Management warned that students must comply fully with the regulations or face disciplinary action

Babcock University management announced fresh rules on students’ groom ing and dress sense ahead of the institution’s forthcoming examinations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, and signed by the Vice President for Student Development, Olanivi Arije, the university confirmed the cancellation of all hair-pass permits previously in circulation.

According to the statement, hair-pass tags, documents issued to students as waivers for certain hairstyles, were declared illegal and did not grant any valid or legitimate right to keep unapproved hairstyles on any of the university’s campuses.

The management declared that “the use, circulation, or recognition of hair-pass in any form is henceforth outlawed at Babcock University with immediate effect”.

Enforcement of groo ming rules

The university added that the new regulations would take effect from the beginning of the second semester in January and would be strictly enforced across all campuses.

“Students currently in possession of any form of hair-pass or exemption are directed to disregard and discontinue its use immediately. Any student found presenting, using, or relying on such a document shall be investigated for the violation of University regulations and, if found liable, shall face the inevitable consequence accordingly,” the statement said.

Dress code restrictions for male and female students

The management further outlined specific groom ing rules for male and female students. Male students were prohibited from keeping voluminous or unkempt hair, beards and dreadlocks. Female students were instructed not to wear extreme, indecent or inconsistent hairstyles.

The statement also listed prohibited clothing items, including body-hugging outfits, sleeveless blouses or dresses, sagging trousers, baggy trousers, boot-cut trousers and over-length trousers.

Ban on certain outfits and accessories

The university added that tying scarves to corporate or official academic wear was not allowed at certain times. Outfits such as bubu, danshiki, joggers, sportswear or walk-out wear were banned during stipulated periods.

Babcock management warned that any student found in possession of prohibited items on campus would face disciplinary action.

“The University will not entertain excuses, appeals or claims of ignorance. All students are expected to resume fully compliant with these regulations,” the statement added.

