A Babcock University student went viral after sharing a candid vlog about resuming for a new semester

She complained about strict dress code rules, travel delays, and high porter charges on campus

The student also highlighted maintenance issues, including a broken wardrobe that remained unfixed

A student of Babcock University has shared a candid vlog detailing the common but often frustrating challenges of resuming a new semester.

Her viral video touched on everything from strict school regulations to campus maintenance issues.

Babcock University student's "back to school" vlog highlights campus struggles.

Source: TikTok

Sharing the moment on TikTok, the young student, identified as @only1juanita, pointed out her struggle to comply with the university's dress code, which prohibited fixing of nails.

"I was struggling to remove my nails," she explained, "And my school doesn't allow artificial nails. So it was such a struggle."

Her journey back to campus was not without its own challenges, as a fallen trailer on her usual route forced a lengthy detour.

Upon arriving at the university, she was extremely surprised by the price quoted by student porters to help with her luggage.

"They told me 2,500 [Naira] to just carry a box and two Ghana-must-go bags. That is when I remembered that God gave me two hands and two legs. I carried my stuffs up by myself," she jokingly said.

A Babcock University student shares her experience as she resumes school.

Source: Twitter

Once in her dorm room, the student began the familiar process of cleaning and organising her living space. However, her efforts were complicated by a broken wardrobe.

She lamented:

"You guys, my wardrobe is so horrible. We've been calling the carpenter for days to come and repair the wardrobe but he has not come."

Watch the TikTok video below:

About Babcock University

Babcock University is a private Christian university located in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state, Nigeria. It was established in 1959 and is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. The university is known for combining academic excellence with Christian values.

Academic Programs

Babcock offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across several colleges, including:

College of Postgraduate Studies

College of Health & Medical Sciences

College of Engineering & Technology

College of Business & Entrepreneurship

College of Arts & Social Sciences

School of Computing & Informatics

School of Law

It also includes professional courses and strong medical and allied health schools

