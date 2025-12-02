The 2026 AD Scientific Index placed Covenant University at the top of Nigeria’s private university rankings

Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria recorded a rapid rise in global research performance

Private universities expanded Nigeria’s research footprint as public institutions faced funding and operational pressures

Nigeria’s private higher education space is experiencing renewed visibility as fresh data places several institutions on a rising trajectory in global academic performance.

The latest 2026 AD Scientific Index, which evaluates universities using real-time research and faculty metrics, shows steady gains for private institutions despite long-standing gaps in Nigeria’s public education ecosystem, Business Africa reported.

The ranking confirms that Nigeria now has 310 universities. Out of this number, 124 are privately owned institutions that are gradually securing stronger research relevance through improved output, competitive staffing and expanded laboratory capacity.

Private universities record new research strides

The report also reviews research institutes, companies and teaching hospitals, reflecting how education and industry are becoming more interconnected.

Although many institutions still contend with funding gaps and infrastructure challenges, the data shows that private universities are driving a growing share of Nigeria’s scientific productivity.

Covenant University leads the category among private institutions. The institution, located in Ota, secured the number one private position nationally and placed 221st in the global table. Its achievement is linked to the strong performance of researchers ranked in the top global percentile.

Officials say continued investment in engineering and technology programmes is shaping the school’s influence.

Younger institutions experience rapid growth

Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria in Kano sits in second place. The university was established in 2021 and has quickly moved up the ladder. Its expanding research activity is supported by faculty recruitment, new academic centres and a growing number of postgraduate programmes.

Other institutions that made notable appearances include Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti, Redeemer’s University in Ede and Bowen University in Iwo. These schools continue to build modern research facilities and attract international linkages that support advanced training.

Below is the list of Nigeria best privately owned ivory towers:

Covenant University Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) Afe Babalola University Redeemer’s University Bowen University Landmark University Bells University of Technology African University of Science and Technology Babcock University Augustine University Ilara Epe

