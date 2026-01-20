The Federal government opens applications for admission into Federal Technical Colleges across Nigeria

The Education Minister announces a fully funded technical education initiative for youth aged 13 to 20

The National Common Entrance Examination for admission is scheduled from January 26 to June 6, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has opened applications for admission into Federal Technical Colleges across Nigeria.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said education in Federal Technical Colleges will be fully funded upon admission.

Alausa described the free technical colleges initiative as part of the government’s commitment to human capital and skills development.

As reported by Premium Times, Folasade Boriowo, the spokesperson for the education ministry, made this announcement in a statement issued on Monday, January 19, 2026.

“Admission is open to candidates aged between 13 and 20 years.

“Parents, guardians, and prospective candidates are advised to strictly comply with all application requirements and obtain information solely from official channels of the Federal Ministry of Education and designated examination bodies.”

The minister explained that the initiative aligns with the federal government’s broader strategy to expand access to quality technical and vocational education.

He added that the initiative is also aimed at equipping young Nigerians with practical, employable, and industry-relevant skills.

How to apply for free technical colleges

Alausa disclosed that the registration for the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Technical Colleges will open on Monday, January 26, and close on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The minister announced that the entrance examination will be conducted nationwide on Saturday, June 6, 2026

“Prospective candidates are required to complete their applications through the official National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) online portal via the designated website: https://student.nabteb.gov.ng.”

FG declares technical colleges tuition-free

Recall that the federal Government has cancelled tuition and approved charges in all Federal Science and Technical Colleges nationwide to widen access to technical education.

Alausa warns principals and administrators against collecting unauthorized fees from parents or guardians.

Students will only provide personal boarding items as monitoring teams move to enforce full compliance across all colleges.

Tinubu’s govt announces N45K monthly stipends for students

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has announced a monthly stipend of N45,000 for students enrolled in technical colleges across the country.

The FG said the move is aimed at revitalising Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Legit.ng gathered that the new policy aims to fast-track the development of the TVET sector and expand enrollment at the sub-tertiary level.

Source: Legit.ng