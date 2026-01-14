JAMB announced January 26, 2026 as the start date for the sale of UTME and Direct Entry application forms for the 2026/2027 session

The board maintained a minimum age requirement of 16 years while outlining strict waiver conditions for underage candidates

Registration timelines, e-PIN categories, fees, and examination dates for UTME and Direct Entry were clearly defined

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has fixed January 26 as the start date for the sale of application forms for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry admissions into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The announcement was contained in a photostatement signed by the Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, and published on the Board’s official X handle on Tuesday, January 13.

JAMB began preparations for the 2026 UTME and Direct Entry admissions. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the exercise covers admissions for the 2026/2027 academic session.

JAMB stated that:

“Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria for the 2026/27 academic session.”

JAMB states age requirement and eligibility rules

JAMB maintained the age benchmark for candidates, stating that only applicants who will be at least 16 years old by September 30, 2026 are generally eligible for admission consideration.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, releases detailed guidelines for 2026 exams. Photo credit: JMAB/UTME

Source: Twitter

The Board, however, created a pathway for underage candidates under defined conditions.

It explained that:

“Candidates less than 16 years old by 30th September, 2026 will have to undergo an intensive evaluation to determine their eligibility for a waiver.” Such candidates, the Board added, must attain not less than 80 percent in UTME or A-Level, Post-UTME, SSCE and the exceptional candidate assessment. JAMB also clarified that, “The UTME results of the underage candidates will be released only at the conclusion of the complete evaluation process.”

Registration for UTME candidates, including foreign applicants, will run from Monday, January 26, 2026, to Saturday, February 28, 2026. E-PIN vending for UTME is scheduled to begin on January 19 and close on February 26, while registration formally ends on February 28.

For Direct Entry applicants, the Board announced that the sale of forms and e-PIN vending will take place from March 2 to April 25, 2026. JAMB stated that the process will be conducted only at its state and zonal offices.

Fees and examination schedule

JAMB disclosed three categories of e-PINs: Direct Entry at N5,700; UTME only without mock at N7,200; and UTME with mock at N8,700. The Board also provided a detailed fee breakdown covering application, reading text, CBT services and bank charges.

The examination timetable shows that the 2026 UTME will hold from Thursday, April 16 to Saturday, April 25, 2026. The optional Mock-UTME is slated for Saturday, March 28, 2026.

UTME 2026: JAMB releases registration guidelines

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released detailed guidelines for the registration of candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Prospective candidates are required to have a National Identification Number (NIN), an email address, among others.

Legit.ng reports that the JAMB 2026 UTME form will be on sale from Friday, January 31, 2026, until Saturday, March 8, 2026

Source: Legit.ng