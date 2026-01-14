JAMB encouraged 2026 UTME candidates to scan QR Code to access syllabus, brochure and other vital information

The board said prospective UTME candidates can view course combinations and reading texts through the QR Code

Legit.ng reports that JAMB conducts UTME for admissions into Nigerian tertiary institutions, facilitating undergraduate pathways

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged prospective 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to kindly scan the QR Code to access the brochure and syllabus.

JAMB explained that the institutions/courses, subjects’ combination per course and topics can be accessed by just scanning QR Code.

The board added that same action can be taken to access the list of reading texts and other relevant details abut the 2026 UTME.

This was disclosed in a notice shared via the JAMB X handle @JAMBHQ on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

“Attention prospective 2026 UTME Candidates: Kindly scan the QR Code below to access the brochure and syllabus for your choice of institutions/courses, subjects combination per course, topics, list of reading texts and other relevant details.”

JAMB is the entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions in Nigeria. The board conducts UTME for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, monotechnics.

2026 UTME: Nigerians react to scanning QR code

@OkoyePromise12

Please, my Brother is facing difficulties in generating his profile code for the 2026 Jamb registration, the error message received is "pexpired" and he's applying for the first time. What does it mean? @JAMBHQ

@AdefolawemiO

@JAMBHQ , I have tried generating a profile code for my son a couple of times,I didn't get a reply. Please What next should I do? I sent his NIN to 55019.

@SamReonats

my sister is trying 2 generate a profile code but says her NIN has already been registered with a certain number she used then. Dis number is not hers and it's not available again. How can we change the number 2 her current number so sh can proceed with her registration?

@foc_embrace001

Thank you @JAMBHQ for this. I urge everyone seeing this information to share this post with your networks; providing candidates with this clarity today will prevent admission complications tomorrow. Every year, we do have issues of qualified candidates lose their admission due to "Wrong Subject Combinations” even after scoring high in jamb. Please understand that admission is not solely by scoring high in JAMB, but by meeting all admission requirements including combination(JAMB AND WAEC) Kindly scan the QR code to access the comprehensive 2026 syllabus and institutional brochures. This includes critical data on subject combinations, reading lists, and course prerequisites.

JAMB orders universities to reverse irregular admissions

Recall that JAMB ordered universities to reverse irregular admissions favouring lower-ranked candidates.

The board said tertiary institutions must adhere to defined admission framework prioritising merit, catchment, and educationally less developed states.

JAMB warns against tolerating the bypassing of higher-ranked candidates in admission processes.

UTME 2026: JAMB releases registration guidelines

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released detailed guidelines for the registration of candidates for the 2026 UTME.

Prospective candidates are required to have a National Identification Number (NIN), an email address, among others.

Legit.ng reports that the JAMB 2026 UTME form will be on sale from Friday, January 31, 2026, until Saturday, March 8, 2026.

