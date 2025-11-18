Students are struggling to understand KWASUED’s new hostel fees, which has left many feeling anxious and worried

Parents also voiced outrage over accommodation costs, calling the new charges “out of touch” and unfair

Alternative accommodation arrangement by the school still worries families, who fear they cannot meet the high payments

A wave of outrage has swept across Kwara state after the newly established Kwara state University of Education (KWASUED), Ilorin, announced its hostel accommodation fees, with a single room costing up to ₦960,000 per session for female students.

The development has sparked anger among parents, guardians, and prospective students, many of whom say the fees are “insensitive,” “exploitative,” and “out of touch with reality.”

The details of the hostel charges were contained in a statement issued by the school management, which confirmed that ATOKE Hostel, the only on-campus accommodation currently available at KWASUED, would charge: ₦180,000 per bedspace in a 4-student room and ₦160,000 per bedspace in a 6-student room.

Payments, the school said, are to be made directly to Tadbad Mandate Ventures Limited through its Zenith Bank account.

The fee structure means a 4-student room totals ₦720,000, while a 6-student room totals ₦960,000, causing widespread public shock.

“How can we afford this?” - Students lament

Legit.ng gathered that many students are now confused and distressed.

A 100-level student of Biology Education(name withheld) told Legit.ng that the announcement has made her regret attending KWASUED.

“Where are we supposed to get ₦160,000 or ₦180,000 just for hostel? My parents are civil servants. This feels like they don’t want children of the poor here,” she lamented.

“I don't understand why the school seems more focused on making money rather than on how to grow, especially since they are just starting out. The fees here are becoming more expensive than at KWASU in Malete, which is another university owned by the state government."

Another student from B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling programme described the fees as “a punishment disguised as accommodation.”

“KWASUED is a new school. Why should they start with such outrageous fees? Even older universities don’t charge this much. I am really scared because my mother is already not happy because she would have no other option than to take out a loan now, or I would drop out,” she said.

Parents express anger, accuse school

Parents interviewed by Legit.ng did not hide their frustration.

Mrs. Kafayat, whose daughter was among the new students admitted by the institution, said the school was acting “as if it were a private university for the elite.”

“They want to charge almost a million naira for one room. What exactly are we paying for? Gold-plated beds? This is wickedness. They are pushing education out of the reach of ordinary families,” she fumed."

Another parent, Mr. Usman, said the management should immediately reverse the fees if it does not want to discourage enrollment.

“We are still battling with economic hardship. How can a state university bring this kind of fee now? It looks like government schools are no longer meant for the masses,” he said.

The management also announced an alternative arrangement with the University of Ilorin via Unilorin Holdings to provide additional accommodation for both male and female students at the mini-campus.

According to the statement, the arrangement offers ₦100,000 per bedspace per academic session, to be paid into the Unilorin Holdings account at the Unilorin Microfinance Bank.

But even this option has generated concerns.

Mr Usman argued that the alternative solution still puts unnecessary pressure on families.

“Even the ₦100,000 option is high for many families right now. And for the Atoke hostel, the charges don’t make sense at all. KWASUED needs to reconsider this entire accommodation policy,” he added.

Several student groups across Ilorin have begun discussing possible petitions to the state Ministry of Tertiary Education, insisting the fees must be slashed.

