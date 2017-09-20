How to register for NHIS in Nigeria: Comprehensive guide

Nigeria is among the countries with high medical costs. Health insurance is recommended because it protects citizens from hefty unprecedented hospital bills. The Government of Nigeria established the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to help with this. Learn how to register for NHIS in Nigeria today.

A picture of pills and the NHIS logo. Photo: pexels.com, @Karolina Grabowska, @NHIS (modified by author)

It is important for all citizens to learn how to register for NHIS in Nigeria. The scheme comes in handy, especially among low-income households. Through it, the country has achieved better health service distribution.

How to register for NHIS in Nigeria in 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic made the entire world wake up and realise that medical expenses are unpredictable and can cause financial upheaval in a household.

The Federal Government of Nigeria established the National Health Insurance Scheme under Act 35 of 1999 of the constitution. If you have yet to register for the scheme, do so as soon as possible. Learn the NHIS registration process today to avoid the heavy financial burden of illness and disease.

Available programmes

The NHIS registration process depends on the programme. The programmes are divided based on sectors, as listed below.

Formal sector: This includes the Formal Sector Social Health Insurance Programme, Mobile Health, and Group/ Individual/ Family Social Health Insurance Programme

This includes the Formal Sector Social Health Insurance Programme, Mobile Health, and Group/ Individual/ Family Social Health Insurance Programme Informal sector: It includes Tertiary Institution Social Health Insurance Programmes, Community Based Social Health Insurance Programmes, and Public Private Partnership Social Health Insurance Programmes

It includes Tertiary Institution Social Health Insurance Programmes, Community Based Social Health Insurance Programmes, and Public Private Partnership Social Health Insurance Programmes Vulnerable: It includes children, pregnant women, the elderly, retirees, prison inmates, and abled-differently persons.

A picture of a hospital ward. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

How to register for NHIS for the formal sector

In the Formal Sector Social Health Insurance Programme, employers are responsible for registering their employees. Therefore, employees need not do anything.

Every month, 5% of each employee's salary is deducted as your contribution. The employee and their family can enjoy the benefits of health insurance as stipulated in the NHIS policy document.

If you wish to manage your account and see your dependents' information, follow the steps below.

Visit the NHIS registration portal on an internet-enabled device.

Click Register.

Enter your NHIS number, surname, and date of birth to register an online account.

Once you register, you will view the information you need.

Registration for the informal sector and vulnerable groups

If you wish to make voluntary contributions (highly recommended), you can either do it online or via a USSD code.

NHIS online registration

Follow the steps below to complete the registration process.

On an internet-enabled device, open the browser and visit the official NHIS website.

Click Online Registration on the homepage.

on the homepage. Fill in the required information, then click Submit . Provide a valid email address and enter a password you can remember because you will need these to log into your online account. You have created your account.

. Provide a valid email address and enter a password you can remember because you will need these to log into your online account. You have created your account. Next, find your preferred Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) nearby and buy a voucher.

Visit the NHIS website again, and click the Voluntary Contributors option on the homepage.

option on the homepage. Scroll down the page and click Register .

. Enter all the fields provided with accurate information. You will be required to provide the name of your state and Local Government Area.

A list of all NHIS-accredited primary healthcare facilities near you will appear on your screen. Choose the most convenient one. If you do not get this list, provide a different state or Local Government Area.

Next, provide your preferred payment method. Ensure you make the contributions as needed to access NHIS services at your chosen health facility.

A medic in green scrubs with a stethoscope hanging around her neck. Photo: pexels.com, @Laura James

How to register for NHIS on the phone (USSD code)

If you do not have access to the internet, you can register using the given USSD code.

Dial *616# on your phone.

Follow the prompts and fill out all the required information.

If the application is successful, you will receive a text message containing your e-ID

NHIS registration fee in Nigeria

Creating an NHIS account does not cost you anything. However, members must make monthly contributions to access services.

The monthly contributions depend on the programme you are enrolled in. Members of the Public/ Federal sector programme pay about 1.75% and employers remit 3.5% of their consolidated salary.

On the other hand, members of the private sector programme and other tiers of government pay 5% and their employer pays 10% of their consolidated salary, making 15% of the employee’s basic salary.

The monthly contributions of the informal sector also remit different amounts, depending on the programme.

Contacts

If you wish to contact NHIS for more information, use the details below.

Phone numbers: +123 0805-928-2008/ +234 0808-328-0131/ 0803-979-6126/ 0806-574-4100/ 0805-901-5854

+123 0805-928-2008/ +234 0808-328-0131/ 0803-979-6126/ 0806-574-4100/ 0805-901-5854 Email address: info@nhis.gov.ng

info@nhis.gov.ng Headquarters physical address: Plot 297, P.O.W. Mafemi Crescent, Off Solomon Lar Way, Utako District, Abuja

A picture of an operating room. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

How do I register my NHIS on my phone?

You can register by dialling *616# on your phone. Follow the prompts to complete the process.

Who is eligible for NHIS in Nigeria?

Every Nigerian is eligible for the National Hospital Insurance Scheme. Everyone is mandated by law to get health insurance.

How much does it cost to register for NHIS?

It will not cost you anything to create your NHIS account. However, all members are required to remit monthly contributions. The amount members contribute depends on the selected programme.

How do I find my NHIS number?

You can find your number by logging into your NHIS account on an internet-enabled device. Alternatively, you can dial *929# on any network.

Where is NHIS located in Nigeria?

The headquarters are located in Plot 297, P.O.W. Mafemi Crescent, Off Solomon Lar Way, Utako District, Abuja. NHIS also has satellite offices distributed across various regions in the country.

Can I register for NHIS online?

Yes, you can register for the National Hospital Insurance Scheme through the NHIS registration portal.

Learning how to register for NHIS in Nigeria is a must for every citizen. Every citizen is eligible to join the scheme.

